Published 8:03 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 80 men's basketball Final 4 playoffs will begin on Saturday, November 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles, De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons and Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws make up this season's Final 4.

The Blue Eagles were close to sweeping the elimination round, but lost to the Green Archers on Sunday, November 12, preventing a stepladder format knockout round and an automatic finals spot for Ateneo.

Top seed Ateneo will face 4th seed FEU, while the 2nd seed DLSU will battle it out with 3rd seed AdU in the semi-final round.

Both Ateneo and La Salle secured twice-to-beat advantages, making it a challenge for AdU and FEU to reach the finals.

