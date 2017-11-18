National University makes history with a double championship

Published 1:44 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The tides have turned in UAAP taekwondo as the National University reigned supreme in both men’s and women’s divisions this Season 80 at the Blue Eagle Gym in the Ateneo de Manila University from November 15-17.

Both teams went undefeated in the tournament as the men’s squad nabbed its first UAAP title while the women’s team defended the crown it won last year.

“History, hindi ako makapaniwala until now dahil napakalakas ng mga teams na natalo namin, especially UST,” said NU coach Jeffrey Figueroa.

(History, I still cannot believe because we defeated strong teams, especially UST.)

UP had its best finish in recent years in the men’s division by bagging silver while 4-peat-seeking UST slipped to third place.

Ateneo landed second place in women’s play while UP clinched 3rd, leaving perennial podium-winners UST at 4th place.

NU’s Arven Alcantara and Rheza Aragon were named Most Valuable Players in their respective divisions. – Rappler.com