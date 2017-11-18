The Adamson Soaring Falcons bid farewell to UAAP Season 80

Published 6:41 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers defeated the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 82-75, via a come-from-behind win on Saturday, November 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After trailing the Falcons for most of the game, the Green Archers went on a 14-0 run that stopped Adamson from scoring for the first 5 minutes of the final frame.

Kristian Bernardo ended the scoring drought with back-to-back baskets and reignited the Adamson offense to allow the Falcons to get within one in the last 3 minutes of the game.

However, the Green Archers answered back with a 8-0 run that sealed the win, which saw that Jerrick Ahanmisi's late triple was not enough to take the lead.

Adamson broke its undefeated streak of winning the game while leading at halfitme (8-1), as they were also on their way to securing their first playoff win in 21 years.

Ben Mbala led DLSU with a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds, while making steals. Santi Santillan followed with 15 points and 8 boards.

Despite coming off an injury, Ahanmisi scored 17 points to top score for the Soaring Falcons, while Robbie Manalang followed with 16 points.

As Ahanmisi and Jerie Pingoy were healthy enough to return to the game, they sparked the Adamson offense and allowed the Soaring Falcons to pull away from the Green Archers in the first half.

Ricci Rivero – who had been quiet in the first quarter – powered the Green Archers to get within 3 points (36-33) as he sliced past the Adamson defense for a tough layup during the second quarter.

Not only were the Soaring Falcons able to hold down Green Archers to only 11 points at the end of the first quarter (21-11), they were also to limit DLSU to zero triples at the end of the half.

The Scores

DLSU (82) – Mbala 27, Santillan 15, Ricci Rivero 14, Melecio 7, Montalbo 5, Caracut 4, Tratter 3, Go 3, Prince Rivero 2, Baltazar 2, Paraiso 0.

AdU (75) – Ahanmisi 17, Manalang 16, Hill 10, Lojera 7, Sarr 6, Bernardo 6, Manganti 5, Espeleta 4, Pingoy 2, Zaldivar 2, Ochea 0.

Quarter Scores: 11-21, 33-39, 54-63, 82-75.

– Rappler.com