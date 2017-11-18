'Honestly it's a tough loss. Heartbreaking, especially for me 'cause it's my last game as a Falcon... But I'm extremely proud of my teammates'

MANILA, Philippines – After a comeback 82-75 victory by the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers over the Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons in the opening UAAP Final 4 match, Rob Manalang was robbed of the opportunity to make the most out of his final playing year.

The 24-year-old floor general was on point early into the match, despite the late 4th quarter collapse that saw Adamson give up a game-clinching 12-0 run to the defending champions. Manalang hit everything, including step-back threes, pull-up shots, and contested fadeaways. By halftime, he already had 11 points to lead the Falcon charge. Incidentally, Adamson led 39-33 at intermission.

After 3 quarters, Adamson still led by 9, 63-54. However, the trademark "Mayhem" playstyle by La Salle finally showed up as the champs snatched away the game and further championship aspirations from the Falcons. Unfortunately for Manalang, he couldn't follow up his stellar first half and finished his UAAP career with a still-respectable 16 points and 4 assists, 12 points coming from beyond the arc.

Despite only finishing his sophomore year, he could no longer play collegiate basketball because he would be 25 years old next season – one year over the maximum allowed by the UAAP.

After a long wait after the game, a dejected Manalang emerged from the locker room with fellow stars Papi Sarr, Jerrick Ahanmisi, and Jerie Pingoy. The outgoing point guard only had praises for his teammates and the Adamson basketball program despite being upset by the way his career ended.

"Honestly it's a tough loss. Heartbreaking, especially for me 'cause it's my last game as a Falcon," he said. "But I'm extremely proud of my teammates. They gave their whole heart. To my coaching staff, they taught to me so much about being a point guard and being a man. I'm just very lucky, very blessed to be a part of this."

Manalang also revealed that he clamped on a do-or-die mentality against La Salle since he was playing to save both the Falcons’ season and his collegiate career, which explains his gunslinger act in the first half.

"Being in my last game, I didn't care if I made mistakes or anything like that," he said. "I was just trying to play as hard as I can – trying to help the team in any way that I can. I just tried to stay aggressive."

As a farewell speech to an emotional Falcon squad, Manalang said, "I told my teammates I'm extremely proud of them and to keep their head up high because they tried their best and that’s all you can do at the end of the day."

"I thought we were gonna go all the way," he added. "Since day one, I believed that, but you know, that's life. Sometimes things don't go your way."

Things didn’t go their way indeed, at least according to head coach Franz Pumaren, who audibly complained of the game’s officiating at the locker room area immediately following the loss.

Regardless of the controversial officiating or its subsequent results, Manalang looks forward for the continued rise of the Falcon program, especially with the tenacious two-way stud Jerie Pingoy having full reign over the Adamson offense.

"Oh man, he's a great point guard," said Manalang of Pingoy. "I learned a lot from him myself and he's a very crazy competitor. The way he plays, it's contagious."

Pingoy was held to just 2 points on 1/8 shooting in 15 minutes, but still tallied 6 assists with 2 steals and served as a mental and physical pest to the Archers every time he stepped on the court.

"I have nothing but confidence for the team next year. With Jerie running the show, they're gonna be trouble. They’re gonna be a well-oiled machine by next year."

Manalang rides off into the sunset with averages of 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals as the Falcons' 6th man and primary backup guard. – Rappler.com