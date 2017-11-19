The UST Growling Tigresses will now face the UE Lady Warriors in the stepladder finals

Published 4:14 PM, November 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigresses advance in the UAAP Season 80 women's basketball stepladder playoffs by defeating Far Eastern University (FEU), 86-72, on Sunday, November 19 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The two teams went neck-and-neck for a 19-all deadlock after the first quarter. UST’s Jem Angeles scored 10 of her team’s 19 opening points while FEU’s Precious Arellado scored 8 points.

After a blazing first period, both teams went scoreless for much of the second quarter until FEU made a short 4-0 burst around the 5-minute mark. However, UST responded with a massive 18-0 run on the back of Lon Rivera’s 6 2nd quarter points and Anjel Anies’ punctuation trey to swing the game hard into their favor by halftime, 37-29.

Come second half, it was the Anjel Anies show. Despite an 11-3 run by FEU led by graduating Angel Arellado that narrowed their deficit to a deuce, 56-54, Anies and Tata Jerez salvaged the quarter by making it a two-possession game, 60-55, entering the final period.

UST’s Sai Larosa saved her best for last, as she sank all her 10 points in the final 10 minutes in a shootout with teammate Anies, who scored 9 more of her 18 2nd half points. FEU had no answer outside Camille Taguiam, who had 11 4th quarter points of her own.

The Tigresses clamped down hard on Arellado, resulting with her going scoreless in her final UAAP quarter. Fittingly, Anies sealed the deal for the Tigresses with a final-minute floater.

UST now moves up the stepladder to face the twice-to-beat UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday, November 22.

The Scores

UST (86) – Anies 24, Angeles 14, Gandalla 11, Rivera 10, Larosa 10, Penaflor 8, Jerez 7, Portillo 2, Aujero 0, Capilit 0, Sanggalang 0, Isanan 0.

FEU (72) – Arellado 19, Gerner 12, Taguiam 11, Balleser 11, Jumuad 4, Antiola 4, Bastatas 4, Ouano 3, Quiapo 2, Okunlola 2, Mamaril 0, Payadon 0, Bahuyan 0.

Quarter Scores: 19-19, 39-31, 60-55, 86-72