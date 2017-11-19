The Ateneo Blue Eagles fail to bounce back from their loss to the Green Archers

Published 6:18 PM, November 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws stunned the top seeded Ateneo Blue Eagles, 80-67, on Sunday, November 19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws repeated a page in their Season 79 final 4 story against the Blue Eagles, forcing a game 2 of the semi-finals that will be held on Wednesday, November 22.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles failed to bounce back from their elimination round loss against the Green Archers as the FEU Tamaraws capitalized on Ateneo's lackluster performance in the whole game and held them down to a 36.62% field goal percentage.

FEU captain Ron Dennison racked up 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Former Blue Eagles Arvin Tolentino and Hubert Cani chipped in 13 points and 11 points, respectively.

Thirdy Ravena led the Blue Eagles with 17 points and 6 rebounds while Mike Nieto followed with 13 points.

Both teams were sharp from the perimeter, as 7 straight triples were made in the first half starting from Isaac Go's top-of-the-key triple (15-all) to Mike Nieto's back-to-back 3-pointers (24-all).

The 3-point range scoring affair resulted in Tolentino sinking the first free throw of the game in the 4:51 mark of the second quarter off an and-1 play.

Dennison's triple in the second period sparked FEU's hot shooting which saw it pull away with the lead. The Blue Eagles countered to get within one point, but failed to tie the score before the half ended.

The Ateneo post suffered all the more in the third quarter, as the Tamaraws sliced with ease through the Blue Eagles' defense. The Tamaraws made a 13-2 run that saw FEU leading by double digits in the third quarter.

The Scores

FEU (80) – Dennison 17, Tolentino 13, Cani 11, Orizu 10, Escoto 9, Inigo 8, Trinidad 5, Parker 4, Ebona 3, Comboy 0, Bayquin 0, Ramirez 0, Stockton 0, Tuffin 0.

Ateneo (67) – Ravena 17, Nieto Mi 13, Nieto Ma 11, Go 9, Tolentino 5, Mendoza 4, Asistio 3, Tio 3, Verano 2, Ikeh 0, Black 0, Mamuyac 0, Mallillin 0.

Quarter Scores: 21-15, 38-35, 59-48, 80-67.

– Rappler.com