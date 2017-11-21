Here's what the UAAP board has to say about Adamson University's complaint

Published 10:42 AM, November 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Univerisity (AdU) Office of Athletics and Recreation filed a complaint on Monday, November 20, with UAAP Season 80 executive director and commissioner Rebo Saguisag regarding the "lamentable" calls made during the De La Salle Univeristy (DLSU) vs Adamson game last Saturday, November 18.

In the letter, AdU called on the UAAP board to take immediate action for the "revolting" calls made by the referees, which were consistent with Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren's complaints about what he termed as the "worst officiating" in the match.

"Statistics do not lie. Watching it either live or on television reveals a dubious officiating by the referees, all in favor of La Salle and prejudicial to Adamson."

Saguisag immediately sent a reply to AdU, mentioning that he also shared the same sentiments with the San Marcelino-based school. Public uproar had already prompted him to call for a meeting to address the referee issue.

"First of all you are not alone," wrote Saguisag. "I called for an emergency meeting the very next day to address the seemingly public outrage over said game."

The letter included also said that host/tournament director Mark Molina and Ateneo's Erika Dy, along with their respective coaches, were invited to the said meeting.

While the evaluation of the match is ongoing, the officials present during the DLSU-AdU game are suspended. Saguisag also hinted that there are two individuals who might even be banned from the UAAP to "preserve public confidence in the league." – Rappler.com