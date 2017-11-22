The UST Growling Tigresses are one game away from overcoming UE's twice-to-beat advantage

Published 2:41 PM, November 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigresses will live for another day with a 63-53 win over the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in the stepladder semifinals of the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, November 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST, which dispatched Far Eastern University to advance in the stepladder, will meet the Lady Warriors again on Saturday, November 25, at the same venue in an attempt to overcome a twice-to-beat disadvantage and arrange a championship showdown against the undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs.

The Tigresses held a 16-point lead midway the payoff period, 56-40, before the Lady Warriors ignited an 8-3 run courtesy of Anna Requiron to cut their deficit to single digits, 46-59.

Back-to-back UST turnovers led to a Ruthlaine Tacula triple and layup as UE, which trailed by as much as 18 points in the second quarter, came within 6 with 1:40 left in the game, 53-59.

However, UE’s comeback attempt went for naught after Kikay Gandalla drilled a triple with 11.9 ticks left that gave the Tigresses enough cushion to force another do-or-die battle.

“We turned the ball so many times. I think doon nag-catch up 'yung UE so sabi ko sa kanila, we have to take care of the ball and defend in the last two, 3 minutes. Sabi ko, what matters most is our defense. Luckily, we got hold off the rebounds and they’re missing shots so we pulled off,” said UST coach Haydee Ong of her wards who committed a woeful 25 turnovers.

(We turned the ball so many times. I think, that paved the way for UE to catch up so I told the players that we have to take care of the ball and defend in the last 2, 3 minutes. I told them what matters most is our defense.)

Anjel Anies powered the Tigresses with 21 points, 7 coming in the 4th quarter, while Jhenn Angeles flirted with a triple-double behind a statline of 12 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and two steals.

Sai Larosa added 12 points and 9 boards for the UST while Tata Jerez chipped in 10.

Shots were simply not falling for UE as the Lady Warriors missed 63 of their 80 attempts for an atrocious 21.3 percent shooting from the field.

Tacula paced the Lady Warriors with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Love Sto. Domingo made her presence felt for UE with 12 markers and 12 caroms while Requiron scored 11 and hauled down 9 rebounds.

The Scores

UST (63): Anies 21, Angeles 12, Larosa 12, Jerez 10, Gandalla 6, Aujero 1, Capilit 1, Portillo 0, Sanggalang 0, Rivera 0, Penaflor 0, Isanan 0, Magat 0.

UE (53): Tacula 14, Sto. Domingo 12, Requiron 11, Chan 5, Gayacao 4, Cortizano 4, Ramos 0, Francisco 0, Antonio 0.

Quarter scores: 17-9, 33-21, 47-35, 63-53.