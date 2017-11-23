LIVE BLOG: UAAP Season 80 Finals – Ateneo vs La Salle
MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will again be on the dream finals matchup between archrivals Ateneo Blue Eagles and De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers on Saturday, November 25, 4 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Green Archers slew the Adamson Soaring Falcons in one game to secure a finals spot. Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagles survived a two-game semis series vs the FEU Tamaraws who came close to overcoming their twice-to-beat disadvantage.
This will be the 5th Ateneo vs La Salle finals series in the UAAP final 4 era. Both schools are tied at two wins and two losses in their championship clashes over the past 16 years.
