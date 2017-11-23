Emotions ran high throughout the entire Mall of Asia Arena as the Ateneo Blue Eagles secure a finals berth and the FEU Tamaraws exit Season 80
Published 5:58 PM, November 23, 2017
Updated 5:59 PM, November 23, 2017
BUZZER BEATER. Isaac Go's heroics greatly help the Blue Eagles make it to the fnials. Photo by Josh Albelda
MANILA, Philippines – Who knew that the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball final 4 series would be an almost exact repeat of that of Season 79?
As the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers catapulted themselves after one game past the Adamson Soaring Falcons, the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws had to fight tooth and nail in two semis games.
FEU forced Ateneo into a do-or-die second semis meeting, which resulted to an overtime again due to Blue Eagle Isaac Go's wide open triple that tied the 4th quarter at 75-all with 8.5 seconds left in regulation time.
The cardiac overtime period saw the Blue Eagles nab the lead and seal the win via the heroics of Matt Nieto and Isaac Go in the dying seconds of the match.
The Blue Eagles celebrated arranging another UAAP finals battle against their archrivals, proving they deserved the 13-1 record in the semis. The overachieving Tamaraws bade farewell to their graduating stalwarts Ron Dennison, Prince Orizu and Jojo Trinidad in their Season 80 exit.
THE FUTURE. Only in his second playing year, FEU's star point guard Jasper Parker led the Tamaraws with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
CONSISTENCY. Thirdy Ravena continues to lead the Blue Eagles even during the toughest of times to make plays that were almost impossible to imagine. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
MAN OF THE MATCH. Isaac Go only made 3 points in the 4th quarter which was off a triple that sent the game into overtime. Then his only two points in the OT period was this off-balanced floater. Photo by Zach Garcia/The GUIDON
FOUL TROUBLE. Arvin Tolentino was in danger of fouling out as he made two fouls, including an unsportsmanlike foul, early in the first quarter. But the forward manages to put up 13 points in the match. Photo by Alleine Joerwel S. Gomez/FEU Advocate
HEART-POUNDING. The Ateneo bench brace themselves for a cardiac game. Photo by Zach Garcia/The GUIDON.
WILD. The FEU fans definitely outnumbered Ateneo in this match and they go wild when they finally see the Tamaraws' chances of clinching the finals spot.
DAGGER. Matt Nieto seals the win for the Blue Eagles when his jumper gave the them the lead (82-80) and he goes back-to-back with a dagger threes to make it a 5-point lead (85-80). Photo by Zach Garcia/The GUIDON
BROMANCE. Twins Mike and Matt Nieto promised their younger brother Josh, who missed the game due to exams, that he would be able to watch them play in the finals. Source: Joji Lapuz/Fabilioh. Photo by Mico Ongkeko/The GUIDON
EMOTIONS. Chibueze Ikeh hugs Vince Tolentino as he realizes that this is not their last game in the UAAP. Photo by Christopher Cancio/The GUIDON.
FAREWELL. Ron Dennison, Jojo Trinidad and Prince Orizu sing their school's hymn for the last time as UAAP players. Photo by Raymond S. De Dios/FEU Advocate.
