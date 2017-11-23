Two Growling Tigers express their intentions to return via Twitter

Published 10:24 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly ten days after the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers ended their season at a Final 4 era-worst 1-13 win-loss slate, news broke that embattled head coach Boy Sablan has stepped down from his position along with his entire staff.

As expected, fans of the disgraced basketball program took to social media to express their delight at the news, straight from the school’s official fan page.

Fans openly expressing their thoughts are nothing new in sports, but when players start doing it, they’ll more than likely hit the press.

Such was the case with former Tigers Mario “Embons” Bonleon and Renzo Subido, who weren’t exactly subtle with their tweets in the immediate aftermath of Sablan’s exit from UST.

Bonleon fired off the first shots and Subido followed soon after:

Thank you Lord makakapasok na ulit ako sa basketball court ng Qpav ngayon thursday haha I'm so happy right now. — bons (@embonsbonleon) November 21, 2017

Can't wait to play for my Alma Mater! Let's do this! #OneforUST pic.twitter.com/zFQHA5FYUT — renzosubido (@RenzoSubido) November 21, 2017

People last heard of the pair when they both announced their plans to sit out Season 80, with Bonleon going into more specific details. In a previous report by Rappler, Bonleon revealed that the reason why he got “burnout” from UST was Sablan’s initial plans for him.

"I was lost my passion because, well, it’s okay for me if they will use someone who’s really better like Kiefer [Ravena] or Jeron [Teng]," he said. "It’s okay if they won’t use me if guys like them are my teammates. But if they’re going to use someone else just because they have the money then, no."

Per the report, ever since Boy Sablan took the place of Bong De La Cruz as UST’s head coach, Bonleon explained his playing time was cut from 16—20 minutes per game to just 8-10 minutes.

He then went on to rip Sablan more. "Coach Boy lacks experience. The assistant coaches are the ones who take over our practices. There is something wrong with the system."

Subido, meanwhile, just pointed to his own frustrations as his reason.

With Sablan gone, it’s now more than likely that these two gunners are suiting up anew for the “black-gold, black-white.”

Your move, Pido Jarencio. – Rappler.com