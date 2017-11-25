The UE Lady Warriors claim the right to face the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 80 women's basketball finals

Published 2:57 PM, November 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Four players were ejected in a bench-clearing altercation that marred the University of the East Lady Warriors’ finals-clinching 69-62 win over the UST Growling Tigresses during the do-or-die semifinals of the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday, November 25.

The game was virtually decided as UE led by 6 points with 4 seconds left in the game, 68-62, when Sai Larosa pushed and punched Love Sto. Domingo during an inbound play. Players from both sides hurried to the scene and had to be separated by security personnel and the coaching staff.

Larosa was slapped a disqualifying foul for the punch while Lady Warriors Marieny Requiron, Erica Ebeza and Princess Pedregosa were also thrown out for leaving the bench.

UST, which led by 14 points in the first half, finished the third quarter with a 9-point lead, 56-47, but failed to find the bottom of the net in the payoff period as the Lady Warriors went on an 11-0 run, capped by back-to-back triples from Christine Cortizano and Joyce Francisco, to take a 58-56 lead.

Kikay Gandalla broke the scoring drought for the Tigresses with a trey with 4:15 left in the clock, 59-58, but UE went on another 10-2 blitz to prevent itself from squandering a twice-to-beat advantage after losing to UST last Wednesday, November 22.

"Doon ko nakita ‘yung five years na pinaghirapan namin. Sabi ko sa kanila nga noong natalo kami against UST noong Game 1 namin, sabi ko, masakit pero kailangan nating bumangon, isipin natin ‘yung goal natin kasi limang taon na tayo magkakasama tayo dito, hindi tayo pwedeng paatras, kailangan ang Warriors puro pasulong," said UE head coach Aileen Lebornio.

(This game is the culmination of our five years of hard work. I told the players after we lost Game 1 against UST that it was difficult but we had to get back. That we had to think of our goal, we have been together for five years and we cannot take a step back because as Warriors, we always have to move forward.)

Sto. Domingo paced UE with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals while Eunique Chan backstopped with 16 markers, 11 caroms, 2 assists and a steal.

Francisco added 14 points, highlighted by a clutch bucket that put the Lady Warriors up 66-61 with 23.9 seconds left, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

UST coach Haydee Ong lamented on the officiating of the game, noting on the free throw disparity that saw the Lady Warriors take 35 free throws against the Tigresses' 19.

"May mga fouls na hinahatak na yung mga player ko, hinahawakan yung jersey and they were not calling pero sa amin manipis. Kumbaga sa ano, kinontrol ng referee 'yung game," said Ong.

(There were instances where my players were being hacked, their jerseys were being held but the referees were not calling any fouls. The referees controlled the game.)

Anjel Anies paced the Tigresses with 16 points but was scoreless in the second half while Larosa had 16 markers, 8 boards, 4 assists and 3 steals.

The Lady Warriors will face the undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs in the best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday, November 29, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

UE (69) – Sto. Domingo 18, Chan 16, Francisco 14, Tacula 8, Cortizano 7, Ramos 4, Requiron 2, Gayacao 0, Antonio 0, Nama 0.

UST (62) – Anies 16, Larosa 16, Gandalla 9, Angeles 9, Rivera 7, Peñaflor 3, Jerez 3, Sanggalang 2, Isanan 2, Aujero 2, Portillo 0, Manuel 0, Magat 0, Valera 0.

Quarter Scores: 10-16, 27-35, 47-56, 69-62.