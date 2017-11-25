Ateneo leads 1-0 in the best-of-three finals series behind Mike Nieto's heroics

Published 6:37 PM, November 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles win over the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, 76-70, on Saturday, November 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles lead the best-of-three finals series 1-0 in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball finals.

Isaac Go sealed the win for Ateneo, completing a three-point play off a foul by DLSU's Kib Montalbo, 76-70, less than 10 ticks to go.

Ateneo held a slim lead entering the 4th quarter (60-58), but the Blue Eagles punctuated an early 9-1 run in the final frame. Aljun Melecio and Ben Mbala answered back with a combined 7-0 run after the timeout to get within 3 points (69-66). Melecio's jumper almost tied the game at 71-all with 2:10 left in the game, but it was downgraded to a 2-pointer. Thirdy Ravena then made a putback off Asistio's miss that saw Ateneo lead by 3 points as the final frame reached its 2-minute mark (73-70).

It was a heated start to the match as both teams fought for the lead, but Ateneo's balanced team effort surpassed that of La Salle to end the first quarter up by double digits (26-14).

The Green Archers challenged the leading Blue Eagles further in the second quarter with more consistent presence of Ben Mbala. The Green Archers were able to cut the lead to as much at two points as they were able to break the Blue Eagles' defense from the 3-point range. (36-34).

However, both teams drowned in fouls in the second period as Mbala and Chibueze Ikeh picked up double technical fouls for taunting with 4:17 left in the second period. Aljun Melecio was also called for an unsportsmanlike foul in the 2 minute mark of the quarter. Matt Nieto also went down on the ground with a bleeding forehead for pulling off a jumper to block Mbala and was called for a blocking foul.

The Blue Eagles can wrap up the UAAP men's basketball Season 80 title in game 2 Wednesday, November 29, 4 pm at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com