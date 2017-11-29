The 89-61 blowout of UE is the National University Lady Bulldogs' 63rd straight win in the UAAP

Published 2:32 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Trixie Antiquera dropped 30 points as the National University Lady Bulldogs flexed their muscles against the University of the East Lady Warriors, 89-61, to notch their 63rd straight win and draw first blood in the best-of-three UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, November 29.

Antiquera, who also had 4 rebounds and two steals, waxed hot all game long as she shot an ultra-efficient 58 percent from the field, burying 7 of her 11 attempts from downtown. She was plus-32 in less than 28 minutes of play.

It was a complete basketball obliteration for the Lady Bulldogs as Antiquera, at one period, scored as many points as the whole UE team. Antiquera drained a long two earlier in the 3rd quarter for her 27th point to give UE a 51-27 lead.

Even with the game beyond reach, the Lady Bulldogs did not let up in the payoff period as they took 36-point advantage, their biggest, following a free throw from Monique del Carmen, 76-40.

"It was a good win. Again, just happy for the girls, especially Trixie (Antiquiera). Her last playing year and having the grand time of having the 3-point [barrage]. Hindi ko naman in-eexpect, at least lumabas ngayon (I did not expect it but at least, her shots fell today),” said NU head coach Pat Aquino.

Jack Danielle Animam, who was awarded Most Valuable Player earlier in the day behind 77. 29 statistical points (SPs), had 17 rebounds, 10 points, 5 blocks, 4 assists and 2 steals for the 3-time defending champs while Ria Nabalan added 16 points, 5 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Love Sto. Domingo paced the Lady Warriors with 17 points, 12 boards, 4 assists and 3 blocks. Joyce Francisco and Christine Cortizano added 12 and 11 markers, respectively, in the loss.

Joining Animam in the Mythical Five are teammates are Rhena Itesa and Nabalan, Sto. Domingo, and University of Sto. Tomas’ Jhenn Angeles.

In the initial tabulation, it was UST’s Sai Larosa who was included in the Mythical Five, finishing at 3rd place with 61 statistical points. However, after pushing and punching Sto. Domingo late in their do-or-die semi-finals game against UE earned her a disqualifying foul, thus she was ruled ineligible for the selection of any individual award.

The Scores:

NU (89): Antiquera 30, Nabalan 16, Animam 10, Camelo 8, Ano-os 8, Itesi 7, Harada 5, Cacho 3, Del Carmen 2, Sison 0, Ceno 0, Layug 0, Lopez 0, Tanesa 0.

UE (61): Sto. Domingo 17, Francisco 12, Cortizano 11, Tacula 9, Chan 6, Gayacao 4, Ramos 2, Antonio 0.

Quarter scores: 22-7, 43-21, 63-34, 89-61.