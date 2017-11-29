De La Salle extends UAAP Season 80 men's basketball series vs Ateneo to a sudden-death game 3

Published 6:43 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers defeat the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 92-83, in game 2 of the UAAP men's basketball championship playoffs Wednesday, November 22 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers extend the best-of-three finals series to a game 3 where the archrivals will battle for the title one last time this Season 80.

The Green Archers were able to rally back in the second half as Ben Mbala clinched the lead for DLSU (60-58) with 2:03 left in the third quarter. As the Blue Eagles continued to cool down, the defending champions managed to pull the lead away via the heroics of back-to-back MVP Mbala.

The Blue Eagles got off to a strong start, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half. Anton Asistio waxed hot from the 3-point range drained 4-of-5 triples in the first two periods alone.

The Green Archers had a lackluster first half as they were unable to lock down the hot shooting Blue Eagles and sharpen their offense. It was only until Ricci Rivero picked up his 4th foul of the game in the second quarter that Ben Mbala's alley-oop jam sparked a 10-0 run for DLSU to close out the first half.

Game 3 will be on Sunday, December 3, 4 pm at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

– Rappler.com