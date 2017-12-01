Here are videos to hype you up and help you cheer for your favorite teams on Saturday

Published 6:11 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – All roads lead to the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, December 2 for the UAAP Season 80 Cheerdance Competition. (READ: Order of Performances: UAAP Season 80 Cheer Dance competition)

Last year, the National University Pep Squad reigned supreme once again, coming in first place for the fourth straight year. (READ: Dynasty continues: NU Pep Squad wins 4th straight UAAP Cheerdance title)

Aside from NU Pep Squad's quest for a 5th straight cheerdance title, the fans will also witness the return of the UP Pep Squad to the competition after last year's protest.

Excited for this year's cheerdance showdown? Here are some videos to hype you up and help you cheer for your favorite teams on Saturday:

Adamson Pep Squad

Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion

DLSU Animo Squad

FEU Cheering Squad

NU Pep Squad

UE Pep Squad

UP Pep Squad

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

Which team are you rooting for to win this year? Let us know in the comments! – Kaye Cabal/Rappler.com