WATCH: UAAP Cheerdance Competition 2017 teaser videos
MANILA, Philippines – All roads lead to the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, December 2 for the UAAP Season 80 Cheerdance Competition. (READ: Order of Performances: UAAP Season 80 Cheer Dance competition)
Last year, the National University Pep Squad reigned supreme once again, coming in first place for the fourth straight year. (READ: Dynasty continues: NU Pep Squad wins 4th straight UAAP Cheerdance title)
Aside from NU Pep Squad's quest for a 5th straight cheerdance title, the fans will also witness the return of the UP Pep Squad to the competition after last year's protest.
Excited for this year's cheerdance showdown? Here are some videos to hype you up and help you cheer for your favorite teams on Saturday:
Adamson Pep Squad
Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion
DLSU Animo Squad
FEU Cheering Squad
NU Pep Squad
UE Pep Squad
UP Pep Squad
UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe
Which team are you rooting for to win this year? Let us know in the comments! – Kaye Cabal/Rappler.com