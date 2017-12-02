The Ateneo Blue Eagles and the De La Salle Green Archers will face each other in Game 3 on Sunday, December 3, 4 pm at the Araneta Coliseum

Published 2:33 PM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles and De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers will finish off the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball season in a winner-take-all game 3 on Sunday, December 3 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers prevented the Blue Eagles from sweeping the finals round in Game 2 by defeating the Katipunan-based squad, 92-83, in a come-from-behind victory. Now it all comes down to one last game to decide which team will be this season's champion.

Tune in to Rappler Sports on Twitter for live updates of the game.

– Rappler.com