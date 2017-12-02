Here are some of the social media posts about this season's Cheerdance Competition

Published 3:23 PM, December 02, 2017

Manila, Philippines – While the crowd roars at the Mall of Asia Arena for the UAAP Season 80 Cheerdance Competition, social media is just as loud as fans who were not able to grab tickets still managed to show their support for their favorite squads.

Just before the competition started, several hashtags about the event were already dominating the Twiiter trending topics in the Philippines.

Nikko Ramos, Gretchen Ho and Angelique Manto are hosting this season’s #UAAPCDC2017 pic.twitter.com/6zXqeQrXHA — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 2, 2017

Will it be a 5-peat for the NU Pep Squad or are we going to crown new champions this season?

Here are some of the social media posts about this year's Cheerdance Competition. We will update this page as more teams perform:

NU Pep Squad

It’s #AllOutOn5 with the NU Pep Squad here at #UAAPCDC2017! pic.twitter.com/K3GjJBp71N — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) December 2, 2017

Kahit maraming mali, ganda pa rin performance. Pero mukhang malabo na pero support pa rin. #AllOutOn5 #McDoBonFriesNU — Jeff (@JeffUPogi) December 2, 2017

NU’s level of difficulty was amazing!! Sa deductions talaga magkakatalo kasi lima bagsak nila. Yup, bilang ko talaga. #UAAPCDC2017 — Angelica Reyes (@iamAngelReyes) December 2, 2017

STILL good but underwhelming NU. There were flashes of brilliance. But those errors! Last year’s routine was your best. #UAAPCDC2017 — Professional Heckler(@HecklerForever) December 2, 2017

DLSU Animo Squad

That was a fun #JapANIMO moment with the DLSU Pep Squad! #UAAPCDC2017 pic.twitter.com/lSYfzSJ15G — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) December 2, 2017

Representing the green and white, DLSU Animo Squad brings us to the Land of the Rising Sun #UAAPCDC2017 @varsitarianust pic.twitter.com/yMfooZ8ZL6 — Mia (@itsmianotpia) December 2, 2017

GO LASALLE FT AVATAR KYOSHI #UAAPCDC2017 pic.twitter.com/MJOwxgZHB3 — Sister Mary Mildred (@ReddieFerdie) December 2, 2017

Adamson Pep Squad

FEU Cheering Squad

UE Pep Squad

UP Pep Squad

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion

What are your thoughts about this year's cheerdance showdown? Let us know in the comments! – Kaye Cabal/Rappler.com