Adamson University Pep Squad claims UAAP Season 80 cheerdance competition, its first ever title in this event.

Published 6:39 PM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in school history, the Adamson University Pep Squad claimed top honors in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition held at the Mall of Asia Arena, Saturday, December 2.

After finishing 2nd runner-up in last year’s competition, the cheering squad of the Soaring Falcons finally perched on top of the pack with their 1980’s disco theme with the hashtag #80sfor80. Complete with a disco ball prop and glow sticks from their raucous fans, Adamson delivered a clean and crisp routine that got a unanimous ovation from fans of all eight competing schools. The same arena-wide explosion of cheers happened as Adamson was formally announced as the overall champion.

The University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe followed Adamson as the 1st runner-up while the UE Pep Squad finished 2nd runner-up.

Four-peating champion National University Pep Squad failed to fulfill their #AllOutOn5 championships campaign after multiple errors plagued their “Under the Sea” performance. Controversial returnee University of the Philippines Pep Squad also failed to finish at the top after suffering the same fate as their rivals from NU in their comeback from a one-year hiatus. It’s UP’s first non-podium finish in 20 years.

Meanwhile, for the Group Stunts category, the Far Eastern University Cheering Squad won first place, while champion Adamson placed 2nd and UP nabbed 3rd.

– Rappler.com