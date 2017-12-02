IN GIFs: Best moments during UAAP Cheerdance Competition 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson University Pep Squad made history after emerging as champions in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition 2017 held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, December 2. (READ: Adamson University is UAAP Season 80 cheerdance champion)
This is Adamson's first-ever cheerdance title in school history.
The University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe is back in the podium after finishing as the 1st runner-up this year. The UE Pep Squad, meanwhile, surprised the crowd with their 2nd runner-up finish this season.
Relive this year's cheerdance competition in these GIFs:
Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion
DLSU Animo Squad
FEU Cheering Squad
NU Pep Squad
UE Pep Squad
UP Pep Squad
UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe
Adamson Pep Squad
– Kaye Cabal/Rappler.com