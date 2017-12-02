Here are some of the memorable moments during this year's competition

Published 7:56 PM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson University Pep Squad made history after emerging as champions in the UAAP Cheerdance Competition 2017 held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, December 2. (READ: Adamson University is UAAP Season 80 cheerdance champion)

This is Adamson's first-ever cheerdance title in school history.

The University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe is back in the podium after finishing as the 1st runner-up this year. The UE Pep Squad, meanwhile, surprised the crowd with their 2nd runner-up finish this season.

Relive this year's cheerdance competition in these GIFs:

Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion

DLSU Animo Squad

FEU Cheering Squad

NU Pep Squad

UE Pep Squad

UP Pep Squad

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

Adamson Pep Squad

– Kaye Cabal/Rappler.com