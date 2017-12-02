Have a look at some of the most retweeted tweets about this year's cheerdance competition

Published 8:53 PM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – History has been made as the Adamson University Pep Squad brought the UAAP Season 80 Cheerdance trophy home to San Marcelino for the first time on Saturday, December 2. (READ: Adamson University is UAAP Season 80 cheerdance champion)

During the performances, the competition already grabbed majority of the spots in the Twitter trending topics in the Philippines. Netizens were very eager in showing their support for their cheerdance bets. (READ: WATCH: Netizens celebrate UAAP Cheerdance Competition 2017 on social media)

As expected, some of the fans online poked fun at several events during the competition. Here are some of the funny tweets during this year's cheerdance showdown:

– Kaye Cabal/Rappler.com