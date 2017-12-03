The Lady Bulldogs rides on a huge 4th quarter to defeat the UE Lady Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs rode on a huge 4th quarter to turn back the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors, 79-68, in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball finals and claim their 4th straight league title at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday, December 3.

The Lady Bulldogs were in uncharted territory as they trailed 51-54 at the end of the 3rd quarter before gaining life to outscore the Lady Warriors 28-14 in the payoff period and keep their winning streak intact at 64 straight games.

Down 61-66 midway the 4th, UE rallied behind Ruthlaine Tacula, who scored 5 straight points, to keep it close at 66-68 only to lose gas down the stretch with Rhena Itesa and Janet Sison conspiring to keep NU afloat.

Itesa scored 4 straight points with a little under two minutes left in the game, 72-66, before Sison took charge as she scored the Lady Bulldogs' last 7 points, capped a heart-wrenching triple, that kept UE at bay.

Finals MVP Trixie Antiquiera paced the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points, built on 6 triples, and was plus-27 the whole game.

Antiquiera, who torched UE with 30 points in Game 1, did not score in the fourth quarter but was pivotal in NU’s second-quarter comeback from a deficit as big as 12 points, completing a 4-point play to tie things up at 33-all.

Itesa poured in 15 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, and 13 boards while season MVP Jack Danielle Animam made her presence felt with 23 boards, 9 points, 4 assists and 3 steals.

“I’m so happy with the girls. They never let down. Still nandoon pa rin sila, lumalaban until the end of the game,” said NU head coach Pat Aquino. “I give credit to UE. They played one heck of a game today. Alam namin na magiging ganoon ang laban so talagang pinaghandaan kami, buti na lang, nandito lahat sila.”

(I’m so happy with the girls. They never let down. They were there fighting at the end of the game. I give credit to UE. They played one heck of a game today. We knew that it was going to be hard since they really prepared for us but thankfully, the players stepped up.)

After NU took a 41-35 advantage following an 8-0 run, sparked by back-to-back treys from Antiquiera, the Lady Warriors got back on their feet and answered with a 17-2 blitz, 9 points coming from Eunique Chan, to lead 52-43.

The minute Tacula almost carried the Lady Warriors into forcing a rubber match as she finished with a herculean performance of 25 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Chan added 19 points in the loss. – Rappler.com

The Scores:

NU (79): Antiquiera 19, Itesi 15, Nabalan 14, Animam 9, Sison 7, Harada 7, Del Carmen 6, Ano-os 2, Cacho 0, Camelo 0

UE (68): Tacula 25, Chan 19, Francisco 6, Requiron 5, Sto. Domingo 5, Ramos 4, Cortizano 2, Gayacao 2

Quarter scores: 13-16, 33-35, 51-54, 79-68