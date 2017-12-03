Have a look at the best moments of UAAP CDC 2017 captured on our cameras

Published 7:28 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – “One of the most difficult to judge contests in CDC history.”

That was how the UAAP Cheer dance competition (CDC) hosts described the Season 80 championship. To everyone's surprise, the Adamson Pep squad not only won the hearts of people with their #80sFor80 themed performance, but their school's first CDC title in history.

The University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe fell short of their 9th CDC title campaign and finished 1st runner-up this year. On the other hand, the University of the East Pep Squad delivered an #UnExpected fiery performance to ride with thier #UnEnding #UltimatE theme.

Here are the best moments of the UAAP CDC 2017 championship captured in our cameras: