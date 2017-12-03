Published 7:28 PM, December 03, 2017
Updated 7:28 PM, December 03, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – “One of the most difficult to judge contests in CDC history.”
That was how the UAAP Cheer dance competition (CDC) hosts described the Season 80 championship. To everyone's surprise, the Adamson Pep squad not only won the hearts of people with their #80sFor80 themed performance, but their school's first CDC title in history.
The University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe fell short of their 9th CDC title campaign and finished 1st runner-up this year. On the other hand, the University of the East Pep Squad delivered an #UnExpected fiery performance to ride with thier #UnEnding #UltimatE theme.
Here are the best moments of the UAAP CDC 2017 championship captured in our cameras:
INEXTRAHAN. The UAAP CDC 2017 champs with a grand and clean pyramid that bagged them the Inextrahan! Pyramid Award. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
GREETINGS. Nikko Ramos, Gretchen Ho and Angelique Manto are the UAAP CDC 2017 hosts. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
ECSTATIC. The NU supporters came in orange shirts that stated "All Out on 5" to light up the MOA Arena. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
UNDER THE SEA. The NU Pep Squad went for an "under the sea" theme that aimed to catapult them to a 5-peat championship. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
JAPAN-INSPIRED. The DLSU Animo Squad floods the mat in a sea of green and white with their Japanese umbrellas to go with their Japan theme. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
ELEGANCE. This moment showcased Adamson Pep Squad's preparation for simple and clean close out that swooned the crowd. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
RETRO. The Adamson Pep squad brought out their retro shades and danced to 1980s OPM tunes. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
FOUR ELEMENTS. The FEU Cheering Squad wowed the audience with magnificent props to exhibit earth's four elements. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
#UNEXPECTED. The UE Pep Squad roars through the CDC with a fiery performance that left the audience at awe. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
RISE. The UE Pep Squad wants everyone to know that the Red Warriors are on the rise to greatness. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
THE RETURN. The UP Pep Squad makes a comeback in this season's CDC hoping to make the podium again. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
THE CONTENDER. The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe continues to show everyone why they are a contender in the UAAP CDC. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
#JUANBIGFIGHT. The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion go for a Filpino festival themed performance. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
SURPRISE. The UE Red Warriors celebrate being 2nd runner-ups. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
EMOTIONAL. UST finally makes it back to the podium after last year's medal drought. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
HISTORY. The Adamson Pep Squad celebrate their historic title in the UAAP CDC. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
PUSO. The Adamson pep squad came to entertain but instead they touched the hearts of people. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler