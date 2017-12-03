The Blue Eagles dethrone the De La Salle Green Archers

Published 5:53 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles bested the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers in the best-of-three UAAP Season 80 finals series, 88-86, on Sunday, December 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles finally took the crown back to Katipunan after 5 years since their historic 5-peat domination. The Green Archers failed to defend their Season 79 title to to settle for the 1st runner-up honors.

Again, it was a clutch triple by Ateneo's Isaac Go which ensured the win, 85-80, in the closing 24.7 seconds.

The Blue Eagles tipped off to a strong start to the game as they pulled away the lead to 10 points at the end of the first quarter (24-14).

As the Green Archers put Ben Mbala back into the rotation, the back-to-back UAAP MVP drew first blood in the second period with a solo 6-1 run. DLSU continued to cut the deficit until Ricci Rivero finally tied the score at 25-all with 5:58 left in the first half.

Both teams continued to trade leads until Ravena won back the lead for Ateneo. The Blue Eagles went on a 8-0 run to close out the first half that was punctuated by Anton Asistio's buzzer beating triple.

As the game headed into the final frame tied at 66-all, both teams battled for the lead as the UAAP Season 80 title was within their reach.

After Mbala drew first blood with bank shot, Matt Nieto and Anton Asistio sparked a ( ) run with back-to-back triples.

Ateneo built a 10-point lead 80-70, 3:33 left in the game.

– Rappler.com