Here are social media reactions from netizens during Game 3 of the UAAP Season 80 Finals between Ateneo and La Salle

Published 7:08 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles are champions once again.

The Blue Eagles prevailed over the De La Salle University Green Archers in the best-of-three UAAP Season 80 finals series on Sunday, December 3, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (READ: Ateneo Blue Eagles are UAAP Season 80 champions)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles are your #UAAPSeason80 men’s basketball champions! pic.twitter.com/vlbGJE9aNe — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 3, 2017

Early on, a couple of fans had something to say about the camera shots:

bat may mga brillante mendoza shots sa #UAAPSeason80Finals? — Gelo Riego ϟ (@geloculated) December 3, 2017

@abscbnsports kindly tell your cameraman to put on mute the cam near La Salle side. The game plan is so exposed. What if someone in the opposite bench is watching the livestream? This is sabotage. #UAAPSeason80Finals — Team Uy-Rivero (@TeamUyRivero) December 3, 2017

While others were so invested in their favorite team:

Ito na naman ang La Salle. Ang hilig niyo muna magpatambak. Ano kayo, Golden State? Utang na loob. #UAAPSeason80Finals — QUENdengKat (@shadowKAE) December 3, 2017

If Ateneo fails to grab the lead by the fifth minute mark of this game, we lose the championship.



LOCK DOWN DEFENSE BOYS! LOCK. DOWN. DEFENSE. — G. Trinidad (@gingintrinidad) December 3, 2017

Ganda ng laban!!! Kulang na lang tumakbo na rin mga coach nakatayo na rin lahat. Haha #Ateneo Vs #DLSU #UAAPSeason80Finals — Rhadson Mendoza (@matabangutak) December 3, 2017

Of course, there will always be #Hugot tweets like this...

DLSU - Green White Fight

ADMU - One Big Fight

FORU - I Will Fight#UAAPSeason80Finals #MensBasketball #GoTheDistanceBlueEagles — Cannot Byy (@CamilleAguas01) December 3, 2017

...and then there were students who still managed to watch the game even with tough week ahead.

As expected, some tweeted about the halftime performances of both teams, following yesterday's Cheerdance Competition...

Excited na ba kayo sa halftime performance ng DLSU at ADMU? Kita naman, maayos ang practice nila kahapon. #UAAPFinals — Editors of Manila (@edsMNL) December 3, 2017

Yung Ateneo Blue Babble Pampaswerte sila kase pang 8th sila kahapon. #UAAPSeason80Finals — Pups (@PoopsyBear08) December 3, 2017

Pwede repeat ng CDC perfs ng admu and dlsu for halftime HAHAHA — Jp Ocariz (@jpocariz) December 3, 2017

...and then social media went crazy when the game was tied after three quarters.

Game 3 of the Finals, score tied at 66. #UAAPSeason80 pic.twitter.com/0Q6t1BNdRM — Rainier Leandicho (@johnrainierr) December 3, 2017

When Ateneo's Isaac Go drained the dagger three:

RT THIS LUCKY ISAAC GO TO CLUTCH YOUR SEMESTER pic.twitter.com/xDKJdUKl0r — Jace (@jacendng) November 25, 2017

And when the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles finally took the UAAP crown back to Katipunan after 5 years:

Congratulations, Ateneo! Here are more tweets about the game:

– Kaye Cabal/Rappler.com