'BEST GAME EVER': Netizens react to cardiac UAAP Season 80 Finals Game 3
MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles are champions once again.
The Blue Eagles prevailed over the De La Salle University Green Archers in the best-of-three UAAP Season 80 finals series on Sunday, December 3, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (READ: Ateneo Blue Eagles are UAAP Season 80 champions)
BREAKING. The Ateneo Blue Eagles are your UAAP Season 80 champions! #UAAPSeason80Finals #UAAPSeason80 https://t.co/881b7FOi3U pic.twitter.com/j9BmoVHc0z— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 3, 2017
The Ateneo Blue Eagles are your #UAAPSeason80 men’s basketball champions! pic.twitter.com/vlbGJE9aNe— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 3, 2017
Early on, a couple of fans had something to say about the camera shots:
bat may mga brillante mendoza shots sa #UAAPSeason80Finals?— Gelo Riego ϟ (@geloculated) December 3, 2017
@abscbnsports kindly tell your cameraman to put on mute the cam near La Salle side. The game plan is so exposed. What if someone in the opposite bench is watching the livestream? This is sabotage. #UAAPSeason80Finals— Team Uy-Rivero (@TeamUyRivero) December 3, 2017
While others were so invested in their favorite team:
Ito na naman ang La Salle. Ang hilig niyo muna magpatambak. Ano kayo, Golden State? Utang na loob. #UAAPSeason80Finals— QUENdengKat (@shadowKAE) December 3, 2017
If Ateneo fails to grab the lead by the fifth minute mark of this game, we lose the championship.— G. Trinidad (@gingintrinidad) December 3, 2017
LOCK DOWN DEFENSE BOYS! LOCK. DOWN. DEFENSE.
Ganda ng laban!!! Kulang na lang tumakbo na rin mga coach nakatayo na rin lahat. Haha #Ateneo Vs #DLSU #UAAPSeason80Finals— Rhadson Mendoza (@matabangutak) December 3, 2017
Of course, there will always be #Hugot tweets like this...
DLSU - Green White Fight— Cannot Byy (@CamilleAguas01) December 3, 2017
ADMU - One Big Fight
FORU - I Will Fight#UAAPSeason80Finals #MensBasketball #GoTheDistanceBlueEagles
...and then there were students who still managed to watch the game even with tough week ahead.
Nanonood man ng Finals, nagaaral parin #UAAPSeason80Finals pic.twitter.com/h5ukq64EA3— jon. (@jonnie_bravo08) December 3, 2017
#UAAPSeason80Finals > synthesis+portfolio due tomorrow #FierceGreenArchers— Reynald M. Estillore (@reyn_drop) December 3, 2017
As expected, some tweeted about the halftime performances of both teams, following yesterday's Cheerdance Competition...
Excited na ba kayo sa halftime performance ng DLSU at ADMU? Kita naman, maayos ang practice nila kahapon. #UAAPFinals— Editors of Manila (@edsMNL) December 3, 2017
Yung Ateneo Blue Babble Pampaswerte sila kase pang 8th sila kahapon. #UAAPSeason80Finals— Pups (@PoopsyBear08) December 3, 2017
Pwede repeat ng CDC perfs ng admu and dlsu for halftime HAHAHA— Jp Ocariz (@jpocariz) December 3, 2017
...and then social media went crazy when the game was tied after three quarters.
4th quarter na!— Cheryl (@itsCherylLucero) December 3, 2017
Tie ang score
me right now:#OBF #UAAPSeason80Finals pic.twitter.com/sovB14hUKQ
Game 3 of the Finals, score tied at 66. #UAAPSeason80 pic.twitter.com/0Q6t1BNdRM— Rainier Leandicho (@johnrainierr) December 3, 2017
#ADMU vs #DLSU be like#UAAPSeason80Finals pic.twitter.com/Y92FJYpdD6— Theo Calaor (@tvcalaor) December 3, 2017
#UAAPSeason80Finals pic.twitter.com/rWyGKwOLIv— Jio de Leon (@jiodeleon) December 3, 2017
When Ateneo's Isaac Go drained the dagger three:
RT THIS LUCKY ISAAC GO TO CLUTCH YOUR SEMESTER pic.twitter.com/xDKJdUKl0r— Jace (@jacendng) November 25, 2017
Currently me: #StrongerTogetherDLSU #UAAPSeason80Finals pic.twitter.com/UZdhIGxQOa— La Salle ftw (@tangeeent) December 3, 2017
The DLSU Heartbreaker - Isaac Go!!! #UAAPSeason80Finals #GoTheDistanceBlueEagles pic.twitter.com/QGX7JMcsLY— MEL™ (@romwelch) December 3, 2017
And when the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles finally took the UAAP crown back to Katipunan after 5 years:
ATENEO ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF MENS BASKETBALL UAAP SEASON 80!! #OBF #UAAPSeason80Finals #MensBasketball pic.twitter.com/iiPNQwDSpj— Ateneo Blue Babble (@AteneoBabble) December 3, 2017
LS building right now. What an act by La Salle.— Leonard Alquisola (@leonardgma) December 3, 2017
Congrats Ateneo! Animo La Salle! #UAAPSeason80Finals #Animo #StrongerTogetherDLSU
(c) @shifteevelasco pic.twitter.com/VFnFwFtBPh
Congratulations, Ateneo! Here are more tweets about the game:#UAAPSeason80Finals
