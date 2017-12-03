'I told my La Salle friends, you have a great and gracious school,' says Ateneo president Fr Jett Villarin

Published 9:30 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In a show of sportsmanship, a building of the De La Salle University was lit up in blue on Sunday night, December 3, shortly after the De La Salle Green Archers lost to their archrivals, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, in the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball finals.

Photos showing the St La Salle Building bathed in blue light quickly went viral.

Ateneo president Fr Jett Villarin expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying, "I told my La Salle friends, you have a great and gracious school."

Check out more photos of La Salle's "blue" building below!

– Rappler.com