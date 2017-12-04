Here are photos which capture the drama of the most enduring rivalry in Philippine collegiate basketball's UAAP Season 80 finals game 3 clash
Published 6:42 PM, December 04, 2017
Updated 6:46 PM, December 04, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles defeated the then-defending champions De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, 88-86, and were crowned as the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball champions on Sunday, December 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum
Although the Blue Eagles led the Green Archers for most of the match, the second half unfolded into a thriller that saw them enter the payoff period tied at 66-all.
It took an Isaac Go clutch triple the last 24.7 seconds of the game to secure the win at 85-80 for Ateneo. The Green Archers managed to rally back with a 6-2 run in that short span. The seconds, however, died out and the UAAP Season 80 title landed into the hands the Ateneo.
BEYOND THE ARC. Anton Asistio drains all of his field goals from 3-point range, including a buzzer beater to close out the first half. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
SIKO NI IKEH. Chibueze Ikeh has a reputation for his controversial physical plays since the Season 79 UAAP finals game 1. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
FINALS MVP. Thirdy Ravena continues to carry on the legacy of the Ravena bloodline by securing the Finals MVP award. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
HUSTLE. Aljun Melecio shakes off his post-dengue situation to break out for the Green Archers this UAAP finals. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
THE FUTURE. Ricci Rivero steps up this season as the Most Improved player of the UAAP and a bright future awaits him. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
BACK TO BACK. Ben Mbala still proves that he is the best player in the UAAP as he is awarded the Most Valuable Player this Season 80. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
MIXED FEELINGS. The cardiac third quarter saw mixed feelings within the Ateneo crowd as the Blue Eagles traded leads with the Green Archers. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
PRAYERS. The Green Archers were behind the Blue Eagles for most of the game, leading to a jittery DLSU crowd. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
EMOTIONS. Anton Asistio gives Isaac Go a big hug for his dagger triple that sealed the win for them. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
TEARS. Ricci Rivero sheds his tears as he receives a hug from his coach. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
FIRST. It is first seniors championship of Aaron Black, Jolo Mendoza, Isaac Go, Anton Asistio, Matt Nieto and Raffy Verano. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
THE CELEBRATED COACH. Coach Tab Baldwin adds the UAAP Season 80 title to his coaching record. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
1ST RUNNER-UPS. The DLSU Green Archers settle for the runners-up honors this Season 80. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
SEASON 81. Ben Mbala will be back in Season 81 for his last year of eligibility in the UAAP. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler