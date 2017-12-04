Here are photos which capture the drama of the most enduring rivalry in Philippine collegiate basketball's UAAP Season 80 finals game 3 clash

Published 6:42 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles defeated the then-defending champions De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, 88-86, and were crowned as the UAAP Season 80 men's basketball champions on Sunday, December 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

Although the Blue Eagles led the Green Archers for most of the match, the second half unfolded into a thriller that saw them enter the payoff period tied at 66-all.

It took an Isaac Go clutch triple the last 24.7 seconds of the game to secure the win at 85-80 for Ateneo. The Green Archers managed to rally back with a 6-2 run in that short span. The seconds, however, died out and the UAAP Season 80 title landed into the hands the Ateneo.