Published 8:58 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After a display of sportsmanship when De La Salle University (DLSU) set the walls of St. La Salle Hall in Taft Avenue, Manila blazing in blue, the DLSU community is sending another message of unity by lighting up the same facade in blue and green on Monday night, December 4.

The post of the Facebook panorama said: "In honor of the wonderful display of Magis and Animo on the court, the façade of St. La Salle Hall is now lit in the colors of the archrivals, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University."



This is another call for "camaredie" and "sportsmanship" addressed to the UAAP community in celebration of a successful finals game 3, where the match was not marred by untoward incident.

"May this remind us of the camaraderie and sportsmanship that the UAAP aims to foster. "

