Free lechon is served and school hoodies given away to Adamsonians who had the best cheer

Published 6:03 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For one night only, Manila’s San Marcelino Street became a party zone.

And no, there were no seizure-inducing strobe lights nor generic techno hip-hop beats. Instead, people were dancing to the tune of The Boyfriends and VST & Co. For the millennials who are already searching Google for their identities, they were responsible for popularizing “Sumayaw Sumunod” and “Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko,” respectively, back in the 1980s. At any other time, teenagers would have fled the scene in fear of association to such old, outdated tunes, but for one night on December 6, they unapologetically got down with the beat together with their more… age-advanced counterparts.

For the Adamson University (AdU) Pep Squad, these '80s tunes were their ticket to their first-ever UAAP Cheerdance Competition Championship. On paper, that statement is a shocker, but to those who watched it live, online or on TV, they knew the happy-go-lucky, disco ball-toting upstarts had a real shot at the coveted title.

Shock turned to appreciation, which in turn produced hefty rewards as the AdU administration held a Bonfire and Barbecue Party in the champions’ honor. Free lechon was served and school hoodies were given away to Adamsonians who had the best cheer. Most importantly, the admin along with the AdU Sports Executive Group gave away checks for the team’s use, totaling their winnings at more than half a million pesos.

University President Fr. Marcelo Manimtim then told the crowd a story before the bonfire was lit.

“The [AdU] Pep Squad looked with envy at UP and UST taking turns at the podium,” he said. “They wanted to do something, not only to win medals, but to win the hearts – not only of Adamson – but of everyone watching their performance. And win hearts, they did.”

Fr. Manimtim then retold Rappler’s own report of graduating Captain Dwyeth Vergeire and the moment during the CDC when a majority of the competing schools called for Adamson to win it all.

“Here was a moment of unity. Almost all the universities wanted our Pep Squad to be champions.”

Still, as Coach Jeremy “Jam” Lorenzo repeatedly stated, he and his team were in total shock of the results. Nevertheless, he’s now just thankful of everything that has happened.

“Sobrang thankful po ako sa lahat ng sumuporta po sa Pep, especially sa Adamson community, he said. (“I’m really thankful to all who supported Pep, especially the Adamson community”) “Thank you po for trusting us. What to expect next year [from us] is a much faster, cleaner and fiercer Adamson Pep Squad.”

Although Vergeire is already exiting as Pep Squad captain, Coach Jam is just on his second year with the team. In his rookie year, he took the squad to a 2nd runner-up podium finish. He is now responsible for two out of the team’s 3 podium finishes in CDC history and looking to go back-to-back for Season 81. – Rappler.com