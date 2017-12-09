(UPDATED) Scenes during the bonfire to honor the Ateneo UAAP champions

Published 11:22 PM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo de Manila University community celebrated its athletics achievements in the first semester of the ongoing UAAP Season 80 with a bonfire held Saturday night, December 9, at the Ateneo Grade School grounds.

Though the triumphant Blue Eagles seniors basketball team were the toast of the evening, other Ateneo athletes were also honored. Ateneo conquered arch-rival De La Salle Univerisrty in an epic three-game finals to bring back home the UAAP men's basketball crown 5 years since their historic 5-peat domination.

Also feted during the bonfire were the men’s judo, men’s swimming and women’s swimming champions.

LOOK: The Ateneo bonfire blazes in the middle of the Ateneo Grade School Grounds. #BEBOBonfire pic.twitter.com/PgLC0mdcaa — Bee Go (@beebeego09) December 9, 2017

Here are some images by Ateneo alumnus Joey Hofileña during the event.

The following are photos taken by Martin San Diego.

– Rappler.com