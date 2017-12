The Ateneo Blue Eagles drop by the Rappler office to talk about their championship win

Published 11:06 AM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 80 men's basketball champions Ateneo Blue Eagles will drop by the Rappler office on Wednesday, December 13.

Team Captain Vince Tolentino, forward and UAAP Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena and center Isaac Go sit down with Rappler to talk about their successful campaign of bringing the title back to the Loyola Schools after 5 years. The conversation begins at 3 pm. – Rappler.com