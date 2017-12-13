Vince Tolentino, Thirdy Ravena and Isaac Go do the #BabySharkChallenge

Published 6:56 PM, December 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eagles Vince Tolentino, Thirdy Ravena and Isaac Go entertained the fans by dancing to "Baby Shark" during a Rappler Talk on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Rappler office.

(WATCH: Rappler Talk Sports: UAAP S80 men's basketball champions Ateneo Blue Eagles)

The members of the UAAP Season 80 champion team who were present during the talk were asked by the fans to do the viral #BabySharkChallenge in the fans' Q&A segment of the talk.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles further talked about their best moments in Season 80 and their personal quirks during their guesting in Rappler Talk Sports. – Rappler.com