Mbala joins Mexican club Fuerza Regia with hopes of having an easier time transitioning to the pro world

Published 9:45 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A few days after seeing his De La Salle Green Archers' reign as the kings of UAAP basketball come to a heartbreaking end at the hands of archrival Ateneo Blue Eagles, the last thing Ben Mbala expected was to be confined in a hospital near campus, recovering from dengue fever.

"I was in my hospital bed," said Mbala on Friday, December 22. "I had a week to think it through."

What the two-time UAAP MVP is referring to, of course, is the bombshell of an announcement he made early Friday morning. After spending 5 years at De La Salle (3 years in residency, two playing for the Green Archers), the Cameroonian big man made it public through his social media platforms that his college playing career was coming to an end after he decided to go pro.

The 6-foot-8, 22-year-old has signed with Mexican professional basketball club Fuerza Regia de Monterrey, which competes in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional – Mexico's top pro league. It's the next step in Mbala's career, which started at Cebu-based Southwestern University and will end, he hopes, at the highest form of basketball in the world.

"I chose Mexico because I felt like I will have an easier time making the transition to the pro world," Mbala said.

According to the Instagram post of La Salle alumnus and veteran sportscaster Quinito Henson, Mbala signed a one-year contract with Swiss agent Stefano Lips who arranged a tryout for Mbala with Fuerza Regia, the league's defending champion. Henson also wrote that Mbala has already made his Mexican league debut, finishing with 9 points and 5 rebounds in only 13 and a half minutes off the bench during his team's 87-69 victory last Thursday, December 21.

The news was shocking for many, especially fans of the Green Archers, given Mbala's comments about returning for the 2018 UAAP season following La Salle's Game 3 defeat to Ateneo. But according to Mbala, things changed once he heard that the UAAP planned to reinstate an old rule that would deem him ineligible to continue his UAAP career.

"The day after I said I am coming back next year, I saw the article about bringing back the rule of the 7 years out of high school," he said.

Under the current UAAP guidelines, Mbala would have one more season to play that would allow him to lead DLSU in UAAP Season 81. But with the collegiate league going back to its old rule of preventing players from seeing action once it's been 7 years since they graduated from high school, Mbala would be no longer be able to wear the La Salle uniform.

After consulting with his family, the DLSU Office of Sports and Development, and Green Archers patron Danding Cojuangco – who gave Mbala his blessing – the big man decided to leave the Philippines last Sunday, December 17.

"Very sad," was how Mbala described the emotions he felt upon coming to a decision. "DLSU is part of me. DLSU is family. It always hurts to have to leave the people you love."

Mbala, who according to Henson is an "honor student" and is 60 units short of completing his business degree, said his favorite moment while playing for La Salle was minutes before his UAAP debut against FEU in Season 79.

"I got emotional and started crying before the game after having flashbacks of 3 years of struggle," he said, referring to his long residency period.

"It's been such an honor to wear the green and white," added the Cameroonian. "I will always bleed green."

Mbala, arguably the best foreign student-athlete in Philippine basketball history, finished his two-year DLSU career with two MVPs, two Mythical First Team selections, a UAAP championship, two Filoil MVPs, two Filoil Mythical 5 selections, and a Filoil championship. Before coming to Manila, Mbala also led SWU to a CESAFI championship in 2012.

During the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket tournament, Mbala averaged 21.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in 4 games for his home country's national team. In his two-year UAAP career, Mbala put up 23.1 points (on 53.4% shooting), 14.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals a contest.

The ultimate goal for Mbala is to make it to the National Basketball Association, but if the opportunity presents itself, he would also welcome a chance to play in the Philippines' premier basketball league.

"Just to improve as a player and take it step by step," he said about his immediate goals in Mexico. "Yeah, I am still eyeing the NBA and I will still give it a chance. If ever I am given the opportunity, it will be a pleasure to play in the PBA."

As he opens a new chapter in his life, one of Mbala's wishes is for more consistency with the UAAP board and its rules.

"I will like [for them] to just make it fair. Let the players enjoy the game and stop toying around with their careers and future by playing with the rules and changing them."

And in terms of his legacy, Mbala hopes he's remembered as "just a simple kid with big dreams who was in love with the game of basketball." – Rappler.com