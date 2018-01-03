Ayo exits as DLSU's head coach but is still mum about his next coaching stint

Published 8:45 AM, January 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After days of unconfirmed reports, Aldin Ayo has confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday, January 2, that he is leaving the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers basketball program.

In his first social media post since tweeting “Xroad” (crossroad) on December 8, the 40-year old 2-time collegiate champion spoke about his views regarding the Green Archers team:

We have different views in handling the team. I've always done what is necessary. — Aldin (@AyoAV_official) January 2, 2018

Then he followed it up with a clarification on why he has remained silent over the Christmas break:

The reason why I kept mum is because of an agreement not to disclose any information before the 1st week of January or until the school makes its official statement. I am only breaking my silence since the news has come out earlier than expected and only after getting permission. — Aldin (@AyoAV_official) January 2, 2018

Finally, at least as of posting, the Sorsogon native thanked all those who have supported his run in the Green and White:

Much gratitude to Boss ECJ, the Managers, School Heads, the De La Salle community, all of the Green Archers fans. The two years I have spent with the Archers are two well-spent years indeed. — Aldin (@AyoAV_official) January 2, 2018

Despite these new developments, the chief tactician remained mum on the reports that his next coaching venture is going yellow with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers.

However, no further confirmation may be needed if former UST coach and current GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio’s tweets are to be believed.

Ang dami naming magkakapatid na pwede pagkatiwalaan, ang AMA namin kumuha pa ng taga labas! Tsk tsk tsk #no delicadesa #sino may pakana — pidojarencio (@pidojarencio1) December 29, 2017

Based on the tweet, the “AMA” (father) Jarencio is referring to is believed to be Fr. Jannel Abogado, OP, the head of the UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics. Ayo’s alma mater, the Colegio San Juan de Letran, where he also won his first championship as a head coach, is a Dominican school like UST.

In his 2 seasons with the Archers, the “Master of Mayhem” compiled a record of 30-5, including his first UAAP championship in 2015 right after winning with Letran in the NCAA. Rumors of his departure started to spread after his team collapsed in a Finals rematch Game 3 against longtime rival Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles. – Rappler.com