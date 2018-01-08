The season begins on February 3

Published 9:44 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 80 volleyball for the men's and women's divisions will commence on Saturday, February 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles will be gunning for their historic 4th straight title while the De La Salle University Lady Spikers will aim for a 3-peat title defense.

According to the schedule announcement, the games on March 4 may be moved to March 7 depending on the final date of the street dance competition.

– Rappler.com