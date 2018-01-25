Lariba's worsened situation is causing her to have blurred visions and weakness on the left side of her body

MANILA, Philippines – Former DLSU Lady Paddler and Olympian Ian Lariba issued a personal appeal for financial assistance due to her leukemia relapse on Thursday, January 25, via the Twitter @DLSUSports.

Lariba was admitted once again to the hospital and underwent a head surgery on Tuesday, January 23. The table tennis star's condition worsened when she started experiencing recurring headaches and episodes of vomitting early in January 2018.

"On the first week of January, I started having episodes of headache and vomitting. These symptoms persisted which prompted my current hospital admission," read the statement

The diagnosis revealed that the leukemia had spread to her brain and spinal cord, which is causing her to have blurred visions and weakness on the left side of her body. She would need to continue her chemotherapy treatment and will need laboratory examinations and blood transfusion procedures.

"Workup revealed that my leukemia recurred and has spread to my brain and spinal cord. I also started having blurring of vision and weakness on the left side of my body. I am currently undergoing chemotherapy and will need multiple laboratory examinations and blood transfusion."

After being first diagnosed with leukemia in May 2017, Lariba has been admitted to St. Luke's Medical Center several times in 2017, where she was able to undergo a stem cell transplant and was discharged on October 23.

"I appeal to your kind hearts for any assistance that you can give to help me with my fight against this disease. I also humbly ask for your prayers so I may overcome this challenge. Thank you."

Donors can send their donations to "IAN N. LARIBA" BDO savings account with the number: 0045-8045-9965 located in the Vito Cruz, Taft branch.

DLSU Sports also mentioned that Lariba cannot accomodate visitors at the moment due to her condition.

Lariba competed for the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympics and has dominated the UAAP in table tennis, finishing her collegiate career undefeated. She was one of the 4 co-winners for the UAAP Season 78 Athlete of the Year award and was a 3-time UAAP Most Valuable Player as well. – Rappler.com