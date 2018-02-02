The Lady Eagles leave a tragic 2017 behind and look forward to what Season 80 has in store for them

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 79 Finals game one, second set. This crucial set surprised everyone as nobody expected that it would dictate the fate of the Ateneo Lady Eagles for the rest of the season.

The ladies from the blue and white side of the court took the first set and were already leading 22-18 in the second set. However, errors plagued the Lady Eagles, allowing the La Salle Lady Spikers to take a one-point lead and extend the set point. From that turning point, Ateneo just surrendered the control to DLSU for that game – and for the rest of championship campaign.

After winning 2-0 in the elimination round vs the Lady Spikers and earning top seed, the night of the finals game two was a heartbreaker for the Lady Eagles as DLSU took the game and the championship title for the second consecutive season.

The tragedy goes on

The Ateneo Lady Eagles trudged on, arriving back home in Katipunan where the Ateneo community celebrated the season's campaign with the team. After sending off starting libero Gizelle Tan, 4th-year setter Jia Morado marched towards the podium to give her thanks, but to also bid goodbye to collegiate volleyball. (READ: Jia Morado foregoes final year of eligibility with Ateneo Lady Eagles)

"I am not only graduating from the Ateneo, but I am also graduating from the team," said Morado in tears. This statement not only shocked the Ateneo community and her final decision saddened everyone, as only a few people close to Morado knew of it.

With Morado's excellent ability to set her teammates up for killer attacks gone in Season 80, the Ateneo Women's Volleyball team was left in jeopardy for the season.

A month after the conclusion of UAAP Season 79, the Lady Eagles were hit with another tragic announcement from their school.

Dubbed as the "key player" of the Lady Eagles against their archrivals DLSU, Michelle Morente was confirmed to be out of Ateneo de Manila University as she becomes ineligible to play for the school for the second time around. (READ: Ateneo confirms Michelle Morente out of Lady Eagles lineup) Morente was under probation in Season 78 after she failed to reach the cumulative QPI set by Ateneo.

Ironically, Morente is now currently enrolled in DLSU and will undergo one year of residency before she is able to suit up for the Lady Spikers in Season 81.

Without Morado and Morente for the rest of 2017, the Lady Eagles were forced to start from scratch by gathering up rookies with potential talents and honing them to be able compete in high-level collegiate competitions in the Philippines.

The Lady Eagles made a run with the young team in the inaugural Phillippine Volleyball League (PVL) Women's Collegiate Conference– previously known as Shakey's V-League.

However, another string of mishaps struck the veteran Lady Eagles as outside hitter Jho Maraguinot was nursing a left foot injury and middle blocker Ana Gopico was out with a hamstring injury. The final straw was when outside hitter-turned-libero Kim Gequillana was stretchered off during a PVL match against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws due to a left knee injury.

Ateneo's campaign then came to an early end with a 3-2 record when the National University Lady Bulldogs eliminated them.

Rebuilding process

During the PVL, Head coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit's absence in the last few games fueled speculations of his status with Ateneo. Initially, reports confirmed that Tai was out of Ateneo, but University President Fr Jose Ramon Villarin reassured the publlic days later that Tai would continue to work together with team, especially for the upcoming season. (READ: Coach Tai, Lady Eagles still together this season, says Ateneo president)

But the drama did renew the relationship of Coach Tai with the Lady Eagles. PVL team captain Bea de Leon likened the current situation to the saying "problems sometimes are needed to make it even better."

"We all know we have a common goal, which is to win and to build a champion team. At the end of the day when you look at your goals, that’s very similar. You work together and compromise in many things to make the relationship work and we were able to do that," described de Leon.

Leaving the tragic 2017 behind, the Ateneo Lady Eagles never looked back and took their rebuilding stage day by day. Team captain Maddie Madayag and veteran players De Leon and Maraguinot are tasked to step up amongst the young team that will don the colors of the blue and white this season.

Deanna Wong made headlines in Season 79 as a libero, but now she has to take on the bigger role of replacing Morado as the team's only setter. Before becoming a libero, Wong was naturally a setter back when she was playing in Cebu. After the PVL stint and their annual Thailand training camp, the team believes in her capabilities to become the "key" to their run this season.

"This season’s team is really young, so parang all we have to do is guide the young ones especially Deanna. Because first time niya to play as setter ulit and parang nasa kanya lahat yung pressure because of the legacy that Jia left din na parang she has to bring the team up kasi siya talaga yung, she’s the key of this team," said Maraguinot.

The bevy of rookies who are set to make their debut in Season 80 include middle blockers Bettina Abella and Anne Basa, outside hitter Candice Gequillana and a stacked libero squad comprising of Dani Ravena, Vanessa Baguiwet and Sydney Eleazar.

Despite the many changes the team had to undergo this season, one thing that remains with the team is the "heartstrong" character that they have been showing everyone since Coach Tai led them to their first championship.

"Siguro it’s still the mantra heartstrong. Because ever since naman we started training, its really our motivation every day, we know we’re starting from the bottom. So parang every day we just have to fight na we have to tell ourselves na we have to improve, we have to do this for ourselves," said Maraguinot. – Rappler.com