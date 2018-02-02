The current NCAA Juniors MVP of the Mapua Red Robins will join former UAAP Juniors MVP and fellow Gilas 2023 poolmate Juan Gomez de Liano in a stacked UP lineup

Published 8:26 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After months of waiting, Will Gozum has made his decision to return home to the UP Fighting Maroons, as confirmed by the Maroons’ basketball Twitter account, Thursday, February 1.

We can all sleep now. Welcome home, Will Allen Gozum! #UPFight #nowheretogobutUP https://t.co/gzRfpM94zg — UP Fighting Maroons (@upmbt) February 1, 2018

that has already added the highly-touted Nigerian big man Bright Akhuetie and former Adamson guard Jaydee Tungcab.

Aside from these new acquisitions, the Fighting Maroons still have the services of team captain Paul Desiderio, also a Gilas 2023 pool member, for one more season as they make a legitimate push to break a 32-year title drought.

The 6-foot-6 Gozum, who averaged 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocks in his final season with the Robins, will also reunite with former teammates Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano in the UAAP Seniors tournament. They were once a formidable trio with the UP Integrated School Junior Fighting Maroons before Gozum was cut from the team due to undisclosed reasons.

Gozum’s addition looks to bolster a once-undersized UP frontcourt which relied too much last season on Ibrahim Ouattara for rebounds and post defense. With him playing alongside Akhuetie, UP now boasts a complete lineup that aims to take some pressure off their backup bigs and established backcourt players like Desiderio, Jun Manzo and Diego Dario.

Gozum was part of the Mapua team that ultimately lost last year to the eventual champion College of St. Benilde-La Salle Greenhills. He will look to finish what he started next season, this time back home with UP. – Rappler.com