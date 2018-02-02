Brothers Ricci and Prince Rivero, and Brent Paraiso request to go on leave from the DLSU basketball team though they are still currently enrolled in the school

Published 9:57 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ricci Rivero, Prince Rivero and Brent Paraiso have gone on leave from the De La Salle University Green Archers basketball team, according to an official statement by DLSU’s Office of Sports Development (OSD) published on Friday, February 2.

As reported in a series of tweets by DLSU Sports, the OSD has banned players from "engaging in sponsorships from commercial entities" to keep the players focused on games and practices. In connection with this, the Rivero brothers and Paraiso requested to go on leave from the basketball team "to honor their contractual obligations to their existing endorsements."

DLSU gave assurances that the players are currently enrolled and are attending their respective classes.

The DLSU Men’s Basketball Team management announces that they have implemented a policy that prohibits players to enter into sponsorship agreements with commercial entities. 1/4 — DLSU Sports (@dlsusports) February 2, 2018

This will allow the players to focus on the games and team practices without any restrictions. 2/4 — DLSU Sports (@dlsusports) February 2, 2018

In this connection, team members Prince Rivero, Ricci Rivero, and Brent Paraiso have requested to go on leave from the basketball team to honor their contractual obligations to their existing endorsements. 3/4 — DLSU Sports (@dlsusports) February 2, 2018

Prince, Ricci, and Brent are currently enrolled in the University and are attending their respective classes. 4/4 — DLSU Sports (@dlsusports) February 2, 2018

This statement comes after other media outlets published reports that the Rivero brothers and Paraiso have been kicked out of the team because they “broke a school rule.”

This development is just part of a string of events that have rocked the Green Archers team in the offseason after losing a 3-game series to rival team Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles.

Late last year, two-time UAAP MVP Ben Mbala announced his exit from the team due to his desire to play professionally in Mexico. Not long after, one-time champion head coach Aldin Ayo signed a reported 6-year contract with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in early January. Louie Gonzales was appointed shortly after to replace him as DLSU coach.

Of the 3 players, Ricci has been widely touted as the future of the team after averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals in a Mythical 5 campaign for Season 80. He has also been cleared by DLSU to join the Gilas 2023 prospect pool and was present in the team’s practice, albeit as a spectator, last Monday, January 29, in the Meralco Gym. – Rappler.com