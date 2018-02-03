The Lady Bulldogs only have 11 players in their roster this Season 80

Published 6:33 PM, February 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs' opening game victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons saw the head coaching debut of Raymund "Babes" Castillo in the UAAP seniors division.

Juniors coach Castillo took over former Lady Bulldogs coach Roger Gorayeb, after NU failed to reach the final 4 in Season 79.

As NU was about to sweep their Saturday opening game over Adamson, the Lady Falcons capitalized on the errors committed by NU and limited the Lady Bulldogs to only 16 points in the entire set.

"If you look closely on the 3rd set, dami nilang (NU) errors. Siyempre, we gave a lot of free points sa kabila so that means, 'di lang kami nagproproduce. So issue talaga namin is: 'How can we produce consistently?'" said Castillo.

(If you look closely on the 3rd set, NU had so many errors. Of course, we gave a lot of free points to the other side so that means, we're just not producing. The issue is: "How can we produce consistently?")

Castillo traced the Lady Bulldogs' small production in the 3rd set back to the team's condition and admits that it is still a work in progress as the Lady Bulldogs continue their Season 80 campaign.

"Condition. 'Yung katawan. We wanted to produce more on the 3rd set, makikita mo kunwari sa battery, medyo bumaba nang konti. That's our struggle, pinag-aaralan namin kung paano gagawin iyon."

(Condition. The body. We wanted to produce more on the 3rd set, it's like what you see in a battery, it went down a bit. That's our struggle. We're learning how we should do it.)

The NU team is currently running on 11 members only, as libero Bia General was declared ineligible one week before the start of the UAAP season. Joni Chavez was tasked to fill in General's shoes and managed to execute 9 excellent digs in her place.

"Makikita mo si Joni, si Joni we barely saw her last year pero ngayon, she took 70-80% of the game," said Castillo. "This means that on the first game, maganda ginawa niya, I'm sure gaganda ng gaganda iyan."

(You see Joni, we barely saw Joni last year but now, she took 70-80% of the game. This means that on the first game, she did good, I'm sure it will get better.)

Castillo makes Chavez the example of he wants his team to be this season, as he emphasizes that each member of his team has a role to fill in despite being short on the roster.

"This team is run by clear roles, bawat isa. So 'yung role ni Jaja, eh kasi importante lang 'yung role ko, ganoon din ka-importante role ni Gayle. Kunwari, may napilayan diyan, may tatayo ulit," said Castillo.

(This team is run by clear roles, every one. So Jaja's role, my important role, Gayle's role is also as important. For example, if some gets injured there, someone will stand up again.) – Rappler.com