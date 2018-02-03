The Lady Tigresses challenges the defending champions by driving the match to a 5th set

Published 7:11 PM, February 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers survived a 5-set opening match against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Tigresses, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-8, on Saturday, February 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The deciding set favored the Lady Spikers as Michelle Cobb's service ace gave them the 5-0 start. The Tigresses managed to cut the lead to 1, 6-5, as DLSU committed a 4-touches error. UST committed 3 straight errors, allowing the defending champions to clean up the 5th set with a block by Aduke Ogunsanya on Cherry Rondina's attack.

Season 79 MVP Majoy Baron led the Lady Spikers with 12 points, including 5 blocks and 2 aces. Cobb's debut as a starting setter saw her make 37 excellent sets to compliment her team-high of 4 service aces.

Rondina continues her killer instincts into the season as she registered a total of 28 points. Filipino-Italian rookie Minela Alessandrini made immediate impact in her UAAP debut with 18 points and 3 blocks.

The Lady Spikers got a headstart to the match as they led UST, 12-7. DLSU's errors cost them the lead as UST was able to cut the deficit to 1, 20-19. Season 79 Majoy Baron managed to close out DLSU's run with a kill block.

UST took control of the second set as they took an early lead and limited DLSU to only 17 points. Alessandrini backed up Rondina in scoring, equalizing the match at one set apiece.

The Lady Spikers rallied back to secure a 8-point lead, 15-7, in the third set. Errors continued to plague DLSU midway into the set as a double contact error allowed UST to tie the score at 21-all. Back-to-back crosscourt shots by Baron and Dy secured the 3rd set for the Lady Spikers, 25-22.

The determined Tigresses looked to deny the Lady Spikers from taking the match in the 4th set. UST capitalized on DLSU's errors and managed to take a 10-point lead by the second technical timeout, 16-6. DLSU surrendered the 4th set to UST after committing a total of 12 errors compared to UST's 3.

The Scores:

DLSU (97) – Baron 19, Cheng 12, Ogunsanya 10, Dy 9, Tiamzon 9, Cobb 6, Layug 2, Luna 2, Tiu 2.

UST (100) – Rondina 28, Alessandrini 18, Pacres 6, Bicar 4, Palec 3, Francisco 2, Viray 1.

Set Scores: 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-8

