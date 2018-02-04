The Lady Maroons open the season with a 5-set thriller

February 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of the Philippines slipped past the University of the East Lady Warriors in 5 sets, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 16-25 15-8, on Sunday, February 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After the Lady Warriors shocked the Lady Maroons by driving the match to a 5th and final set in their season opener, the Lady Maroons held the lead through the last set and managed to close out the match with Isa Molde's back-to-back spikes.

Team Captain Tots Carlos led the team with 22 points followed by Isa Molde who scored 20 points and made 17 excellent digs.

Judith Abil topscored for the Lady Warriors with 12 points off 6 spikes, 3 service aces and two blocks, while making 13 excellent digs.

This match also saw the debut of Kenyan Godfrey Okumu as the new head coach of the UP Lady Maroons after Jerry Yee left the post.

The Lady Warriors surprised UP with a comeback midway in the first set as the Lady Maroons fumbled with back-to-back errors. UE was able to cut the deficit to 3 points as Judith Abil came up big with a block followed by Seth Rodriguez’ spike down the middle, 20-17.

After the Roselle Baliton’s block, the Lady Maroons halted UE’s offense and Justine Dorog’s back-to-back aces gave UP the 1-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Maroons controlled the second set as UE trailed by as much as 7 points, 16-9. The Lady Warriors’ errors ballooned to 12, allowing Dorog to end the set for UP up by 12 points, 25-13.

A service ace by Seth Rodriguez gave the Lady Warriors a fighting chance in preventing a sweep by UP, equalizing the score at 13-all in the 3rd set. Shaya Adorador followed with a drop ball shot toward the middle to nab UE's first lead in the match 14-13.

Another Rodriguez service ace gave the Lady Warriors a 23-22 advantage and Mendrez brings the team to a set point with a spike towards the backrow. The Lady Maroons made a crucial double contact error in the last play of 3rd set that saw UE extend the match.

The Lady Warriors continued to threaten after Mary Anne Mendrez' crosscourt shot tied the score at 13-all. UE's lead ballooned with 9 unanswered points, which included back-to-back service aces by Shaya Adorador. Judith Ambil finished the 4th set with prowess with back-to-back service aces to extend the match to a deciding set.

The UP Lady Maroons stand at 1-0, while the UE Lady Warriors fall to 0-1 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

The Scores

UP (102) – Carlos 22, Molde 20, Dorog 11, Buitre 7, Ramos 7, Estranero 4.

UE (90) – Abil 12, Mendrez 10, Rodriguez 8, Adorador 7, Baliton 5, Bendong 1, Lopez 1.

Set scores: 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 16-25, 15-8

