The Tigresses earn their first win of the season

Published 3:50 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Univeristy of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses were the first to make a sweep in UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball by defeating the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21, on Wednesday, February 7 at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

In a similar fashion as their opening game vs the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons, the Lady Warriors challenged the Tigresses in the 3rd set in hopes of preventing the impending sweep. UE managed to breakaway from the stalemate early in the set by finishing up by two points by the first technical timeout (8-6).

Back-to-back errors from UE capped off by Seth Rodriguez' wide crosscourt shot saw the score brought to a tie, 12-12. Sisi Rondina's heroics helped UST escape the deadlock and closed the game with a spike in the middle.

Rondina scored a total of 20 points off 19 attacks and 1 block to lead the Tigresses to their first win of the season.

Mary Ann Mendrez led the Lady Warriors with 10 points, followed by Judith Abil with 9 points.

The Tigresses cruised through first set as they finished up by 7 points by the second technical timeout (16-9). Back-to-back errors from UST gave free points to UE that cut the lead to 6 (11-17).

Rondina caught fire in the game as she answered back with 3 straight points that stretched the lead to 10 (22-12.) A service error by Mendrez surrendered the first set to UST, 25-17.

The Tigresses continuted their momentum into the second set and got off to a 11-point lead, punctuated by Rondina’s 3 unanswered points and Boom Pacres’ two straight service aces (16-5) The Tigresses were derailed from finishing the set easily as the game went into back-and-forth action until Mendrez’ attack went straight to the net, 25-15.

The UST Tigresses improved to a 1-1 record, while the UE Lady Warriors fell to 0-2.

The Scores:

UST (75) – Rondina 20, Pacres 8, Francisco 7, Alessandrini 6, Palec 5, Bicar 2, Viray 1.

UE (53) – Mendrez 10, Abil 9, Rodriguez 4, Olarve 4, Sta. Maria 4, Adorador 2, Baliton 2, Bendong 1, Manabat 1.

Set Scores: 25-17, 25-15, 25-21.

– Rappler.com