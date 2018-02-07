Three straight service aces by Jasmine Nabor catapults NU to 2-0 in UAAP women's volleyball

Published 6:13 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs frustrated the late comeback of the Ateneo Lady Eagles in 5 sets, 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 12-25, 15-7 on Wednesday, February 7 at the Filioil Flying V Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs were on their way to sweep the match, but the Lady Eagles took the next two sets that extended the match to a deciding set. NU recovered from their poor defense and ended the match with 3 straight service aces by Jasmine Nabor.

Ateneo failed to end its losing skid against NU – the team which eliminated them in the Premier Volleyball League.

Jaja Santiago led the Lady Bulldogs with 26 points off 20 attacks, 4 blocks and two aces. Nabor followed with 11 points which included 7 aces while making 29 excellent sets.

Jhoana Maraguinot led in scoring for the Lady Eagles with 16 points, followed by Kat Tolentino and Ponggay Gaston who scored double digits of 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs took control of the first set and went as far as limiting the Lady Eagles with 7 unanswered points (17-10). Errors by NU allowed the Lady Eagles to rally back as Ponggay Gaston made a crucial block and service ace to cut the deficit to just 3 points, 20-17. Jorelle Singh closed the set for NU with a service ace, 25-19.

The Lady Eagles attempted to turn back NU in the second set as they went on a 4-0 scoring run that stretched the lead to 6 points, 15-9. NU answered back with 7 straight points that took back the lead after Ateneo made a reception error, 16-15.

Misery continued to spell for Ateneo after Gaston’s crosscourt shot tied the score at 16-all. The defense of the Katipunan-based squad collapsed as Jaja Santiago led the scoring to bring the score up by 5, 22-17. An attack error from Jules Samonte followed by a Doria ace marked NU’s 2-0 lead in the game.

While on the verge of making the second sweep of the day, the Lady Bulldogs fumbled in the 3rd set, committing 3 straight errors while Ateneo gained momentum in their offense, 8-3. The Lady Eagles brought the lead up to 8 points punctuated by Kat Tolentino’s back-to-back aces, 13-6.

The Lady Eagles capitalized on their renewed offense as a Maraguinot attack brought Ateneo to their first set point of the match, 24-17. NU rallied back with 3 straight points until a check from Maraguinot prevented an NU sweep, 25-20.

Ateneo rode on their 3rd set momentum to lead the Lady Bulldogs by 10 points, 15-5, as NU struggled witht their defense. The Lady Eagles pulled away with a massive advantage with 4 service aces while the Lady Bulldogs suffered 9 unforced errors.

The Scores:

NU (97) – Santiago 26, Nabor 11, Sato 8, Doria 7, Paran 7, Singh 5, Urdas 3.

Ateneo (95) – Maraguinot 16, Tolentino 12, Gaston 10, De Leon 7, Madayag 6, Wong 3, Samonte 3.

