The Adamson Lady Falcons' floor defense lifted them to the 5-set win

Published 4:38 PM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Adamson Lady Falcons earned their first win in Season 80, defeating the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12, on Saturday, February 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Both teams fought tooth-and-nail for the lead in the deciding set until the Lady Falcons was up by a 2-point cushion, 8-6. The Lady Falcons managed to keep their composure despite Jema Galanza committing a crucial service error. Back-to-back attacks by Joy Dacoron proved to be the dagger (11-8) and a Galanza attack sealed the win for Adamson.

Galanza led Adamson with 26 points– off 25 attacks and one service ace – while making 15 excellent digs and 17 excellent receives. Mylene Paat followed with 13 points which included 4 blocks.

Bernadeth Pons topscored for FEU with 22 points, while making 16 excellent digs and 13 successful receptions.

Both the Adamson Lady Falcons and the FEU Lady Tamaraws stand at 1-1 in the UAAP Season 80 Volleyball tournament.

The Lady Tamaraws played catchup in the first set as Adamson had a strong start to the match. The Lady Falcons’ defense prevailed, causing FEU to commit crucial errors that surrendered the first set to Adamson.

The Lady Falcons continued to cover the floor while FEU struggled with Bernadeth Pons mainly powering the offense. The Lady Tamaraws sparked a rally early in the set with Celine Domingo inflicting damage on Adamson with two blocks and a spike down the middle to take the lead, 11-9.

After FEU pulled the lead away, 3 straight errors squandered it to a one-point game. The Lady Tamaraws fired away with improved offense led by Pons once again, stretching the lead to 7 points, 21-14. Back-to-back distribution errors by Adamson evened the match at one set apiece.

The Lady Falcons were able to break away from back-and-forth action in the 3rd set as FEU failed to recover from Mylene Paat's block. The Lady Tamaraws were only able to nab the lead after Chiara Permentilla's wide attack gifted them with a point, 20-19.

The Adamson floor defense proved to be a crucial factor in the 3rd set close out as it allowed Galanza to convert a spike to give them a 2-1 advatage in the match.

The Lady Tamaraws immediately recovered from the lackluster 3rd set to thrash Adamson early in the 4th set, pulling away with as much as 7 points, 12-5. The Lady Falcons were looking to end the game in their favor, as they rallied back to cut the deficit to one point and Pons' mishit tied the score at 20-all.

The Lady Falcons were on the verge of taking the game, but commited 3 straight errors that allowed FEU to extend the game to deciding set via Domingo's spike down the line and Heather Guino-o's service ace.

The Scores

AdU (105) – Galanza 26, Paat 13, Dacoron 12, Permentilla 11, Emnas 6, Soyud 5, Perez 3.

FEU (`107) – Pons 22, Basas 18, Domingo 10, Guino-o 7, Villareal 7, Malabanan 5, Negrito 3, Cayuna 1, Carandang 1.

– Rappler.com