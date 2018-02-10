Head coach Air Padda also admits that Bernadeth Pons is one of her favorite players in the UAAP

Published 6:48 PM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons' greatest strength took the spotlight as their floor defense allowed them to prevail over the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws after two seasons on Saturday, February 10.

The San Marcelino-based team finished the match with a total of 56 excellent digs and 44 successful receptions, with both non-scoring skills were led by topscorer Jema Galanza who also notched 26 points.

The floor coverage of Adamson managed to limit FEU's fiercest outside hitte, Bernadeth Pons. Adamson head coach Air Padda revealed that the FEU captain is one of her favorite players in the UAAP.

"I thought like we were pretty evenly matched with FEU and [their] game plan was obviously Pons – one of the deadliest players in the UAAP. I always say this she’s one of my favorites. It was never to like stop her, we just try to handle her as best as we can and really just focus on playing our game confidently," said Padda.

Aside from clinching their first win against FEU since Season 78, it was a "good feeling" for Adamson as they only finished Season 79 with one win against the University of the East Lady Warriors.

After seeing the Adamson Men's Basketball team end their season at 3rd seed and the Adamson Pep Squad surprise everyone with a first place performance in the cheerdance competition, Padda and her team felt the pressure to show everyone what they're capable of.

"Talaga? Grabe, wow (Really? Intense, wow). You know it’s a good feeling building up to the season we have a lot of pressure not just from our program but you know basketball and pep squad," said Padda.

Taking over the head coach post in Season 79, Padda knew that this win meant so much more to her veterans like Galanza and Chiara Permentilla. The memorable achievement might just be the confidence booster that the Lady Falcons would need heading into the season, as they aim to bounce back from their lackluster Season 79 campaign.

"Siyempre, first win for the season and comeback from our last game sobrang ganda and parang makakatulong ito sa buong team. Hindi lang sa akin, hindi lang sa kanya, para sa buong team na mas mataas pa ang confidence namin sa upcoming games namin and kasi nga nag-5th set, parang na-hahandle namin kung paano kami gagalaw inside the court," said Permentilla.

(Of course first win for the season and comeback from our last game, it's really great, and it will help the whole team. Not only for me me, not only for her, for the whole team, that our confidence level will be higher in our upcoming games, and since we went to a 5th set, it's like we are handling how we're moving inside the court.)

The Adamson Lady Falcons will face the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons on Wednesday, February 14, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com