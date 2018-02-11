NU remains undefeated with a stainless 3-0 record

Published 4:00 PM, February 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs recover from a lackluster second set to defeat the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in 4 sets, 25-15, 18-25, 25-23, 25-10, on Sunday, February 11 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Aiko Urdas' down-the-line spike finishes National University's threatening match before the Lady Warriors could spark another pesky rally.

National University remains undefeated in the league at 3-0 while the Lady Warriors mirror their record with a 0-3 standing.

Jaja Santiago leads the Lady Bulldogs in scoring once again with 23 points off 18 attacks, 4 blocks and 1 ace. Joni Chavez powered the defense with 13 excellent dig and 12 successful receptions.

Mean Mendrez and Shaya Adorador scored 11 points apiece to keep up with the Lady Bulldogs during the game.

The Lady Bulldogs had control of the first set as they pulled away the lead and an attack error from the Lady Warriors saw NU end the set up by 10 points, 25-15.

The Lady Warriors were able to stay close to the Lady Bulldogs and tie the score at 12-all. Back-to-back spikes by Santiago saw the score go up by two for NU, but the Lady Warriors went on a 5-1 run to lead the Lady Bulldogs, 17-15.

The Lady Bulldogs fumbled with errors and allowed the Lady Warriors to score 6 straight points, punctuated by Adorador's spike and Laizah Bendong's service ace. Audrey Paran's wide attack surrendered the second set to UE, tying the game at 1 set apiece.

UE rode on their momentum to get off to a 3-0 start to the 3rd set. As both teams traded errors, NU started catching up until Roselyn Doria’s back-to-back service aces gave NU a 1-point advantage, 16-15.

The Lady Warriors scored 3 straight points, capped off by Judith Abil’s service ace, to edge out NU 18-17. The Lady Bulldogs managed to rally back from a 20-22 deficit and Santiago’s crosscourt spike ended the 5-1 run that closed out the game.

The Lady Bulldogs suffered from a slow start to 4th set once again, trailing UE 0-4. Santiago's heroics breathed new life to NU as she scored 4 of the last 6 points by the second technical timeout, 16-12. Before reaching set point, the Lady Bulldogs stretched the lead to 9 points but back-to-back errors allowed the Lady Warriors to cut the deficit to 6 points.

The Scores

NU (93) – Santiago 23, Doria 12, Urdas 8, Paran 7, Sato 5, Nabor 3, Doromal 1, Singh 1.

UE (82) – Mendrez 11, Adorador 11, Abil 6, Rodriguez 5, Bendong 4, Lopez 4, Sta. Maria 1.

– Rappler.com