The Ateneo floor defense will continue to be a work in progress throughout the season

Published 8:00 PM, February 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The finalists of the UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament for the last 7 seasons from Katipunan finally clinched a victory in Season 80 against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses on Sunday, February 11.

The rebuilding Ateneo Lady Eagles matched their worst start, 1-2, since Season 69 after succumbing to 5-set thrillers against Far Eastern University and National University (NU). Both opposing teams scored 8 straight points as the Ateneo defense crumbled in the deciding set.

"It's been hard," described Bea de Leon when the team went down 0-2 in the league.

"I think obviously regardless of your attitude it's really hard to lose. But like I said, we just have to learn to keep on lifting each other up."

The Lady Eagles were down by one set as Sisi Rondina powered the Tigresses' offense, cruising through the set up by 9, 25-16. Steering the momentum to their side in the second set and capitalizing on UST's errors, the young Ateneo squad already knew that they could win the game.

As the Lady Eagles entered the 4th set with a 2-1 advantage in the match, the Tigresses threatened them and almost extended the match to a 5th set. Middle blocker De Leon was quick to react and spiked it onto the middle, sealing the win.

"I think we went back to Coach Tai's mantra of 'happy, happy,' 'heartstrong.' We said that everything we do, we have to do it happy, we have to do it together, and we just can't give up," De Leon said.

Despite the win, the Lady Eagles were gifted by UST's 34 errors compared to their 28. Ateneo continues to struggle with receptions, but the 4 young liberos are quickly gaining confidence along with their libero-turned-back-to-setter Deanna Wong.

"For me, I think Deanna's confidence is also really gaining along with the liberos. Whatever happens, whoever's there, they just really make it a point to do their best and that's really good attitude for the team. It really helps," said De Leon.

"I guess nakuha na nila 'yung pagkakapa nila sa receive and tumataas na 'yung confidence nila sa pag-receive. Kasi dati medyo natataranta pa 'pag nagkaka-errors. At least nagiging better na but we're still working on it kasi obviously kulang pa rin," added team captain Maddie Madayag.

(I guess they're getting the hang of receiving and their confidence is improving. Before, they would get so nervous if they commit errors. At least they're becoming better, but we're still working on it because obviously, it's not enough.)

The Ateneo Lady Eagles are planning to ride on their first-win high when they face the University of the East Lady Warriors on Saturday, February 17, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. The Lady Warriors were able to take one set from the NU Lady Bulldogs, proving that they can be a threat to the young Ateneo team.

"We've seen all of the teams play and clearly anything can happen... and we're all on the same level, which is exciting but also we have to [make] a conscious effort [to get] better every game," said De Leon. – Rappler.com