Published 3:41 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Adamson Lady Falcons rode on the momentum of their first win by defeating the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons in straight sets, 25-9, 27-25, 25-20, on Wednesday, February 14 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Maroons attempted to prevent a sweep in the 3rd and last set as they fought tooth-and-nail for the lead with Adamson. After taking the first two sets, the Lady Falcons rode on a high and stretched the lead via Mylene Paat's back-to-back service aces, 19-15. After UP cut the deficit to 3, Jema Galanza's attack and an attack error from Marian Buitre closed out the match.

This is Adamson's first win against UP since Season 77.

Adamson is looking to build on a winning streak after their victory against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. The Lady Falcons only registered one win against the University of the East Lady Warriors in Season 79. On the other hand, the Lady Maroons are on a 2-game losing skid.

The Lady Falcons currently stand at 2-1, while the Lady Maroons fall to 1-2 in the UAAP Season 80 women's volleyball tournament.

Paat led the Lady Falcons with 15 points off 8 services aces. Galanza followed with 14 points and made 9 excellent digs.

Tots Carlos powered the Lady Maroons in the last two sets as she topscored with 12 points off 11 attacks and one ace.

The Lady Falcons cruised through the first set with 8 service aces led by Mylene Paat. Adamson went on a 11-1 run to give them the big the lead – a deficit which the Lady Maroons were a not able to trim. Paat closed the set with another service ace to give Adamson the 1-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Maroons made sure not to repeat their first set errors by keeping close to the Adamson early in the second set. The Lady Falcons began to pull away again after making back-to-back service aces, capped by a Galanza spike down the middle, 18-13. It took two straight attack errors by Galanza and an ace by Rem Cailing to tie the score at 18-all. Carlos' attack allowed the Lady Maroons to take their first lead by one point, 19-18.

As Carlos and Paat traded attacks, Dacoron brought Adamson to set point. The Lady Maroons continued to fight as Ramos' attack extended the set. Adamson finally took the set after Galanza got ahead of the stalemate with an attack followed by an wide spike from Isa Molde.

The Scores

AdU (77) – Paat 15, Galanza 14, Dacoron 11, Permentilla 10, Emnas 8, Perez 2, Flora 1.

UP (54) – Carlos 12, Molde 7, Ramos 5, Buitre 4, Cailing 3, Dorog 2.

– Rappler.com