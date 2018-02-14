Adamson Lady Falcons celebrate Valentine's Day with a sweep and a positive outlook to the season

Published 5:11 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – "I love these girls," said Adamson head coach Air Padda.

"We love you, coach!" replied Jema Galanza, Fhen Emnas and Mylene Paat.

Love was in the air for the Adamson Lady Falcons after they secured their first sweep this season over the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons. This early in Season 80, their 2-1 start already exceeded their Season 79 win-loss record.

"It's a huge accomplishment. It feels good, obviously. Last year was really, really rough for us. And only winning one game, it was hard," said Padda.

Padda recalled that team captain Galanza had to take over the reins of the team to herself in order to lift Adamson to its lone win in Season 79. Now that the Lady Falcons have won back-to-back, Galanza can now take the backseat with their performance shifting to a team effort.

"I think I said this before, I know Jema carried our team last year," said Padda.

"And you (Jema) were put in a most difficult position. It was very, very hard for you but you stayed strong, and I think, coming back, having Fhen and Mylene come back, it's not for nothing," Padda continued with a message for Galanza.

The Lady Falcons registered a total of 17 service aces over a 3-setter match against UP on Wednesday, February 14. Padda did not expect this to happen and was surprised that 8 of those aces came from Paat.

"With Mylene in particular, she knows that sometimes she struggles with her serve, so I was very proud of you (Mylene) today. You were mentally focused and tough... but that was shocking to me. I didn't expect to get 17 aces for the match," said Padda to Paat.



With the growth of Adamson's volleyball program headed by Padda and her squad, the head coach is seeing positive at what's ahead of the season based on how her team is supporting one another.

"Mylene can't do it by herself, Jema can't do it by herself, and I think it's really starting... you're able to see it on the court. I know it's only our third game, but something is happening there. You feel me?" said Padda.

The Adamson Lady Falcons will face the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses on Sunday, February 18, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com